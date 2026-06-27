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Kenya among 26 nations set for World Tennis Tour Juniors

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya among 26 nations set for World Tennis Tour Juniors
World Tennis Tour Juniors
In Summary

Speaking on Friday, tournament organizers expressed their excitement about hosting the competition in Kenya’s capital, noting that the event offers young players an opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points while competing against high-calibre opponents from diverse tennis backgrounds.

Kenya has selected 30 players who will feature in the upcoming World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament, a premier three-week event bringing together some of the most promising young tennis players from 26 countries around the world.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 18 in Nairobi.

Speaking on Friday, tournament organizers expressed their excitement about hosting the competition in Kenya’s capital, noting that the event offers young players an opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points while competing against high-calibre opponents from diverse tennis backgrounds.

“This tournament showcases the future stars of world tennis and provides an important pathway for junior athletes to gain international experience. We are delighted to welcome players to Nairobi for three weeks of world-class competition,” read a statement.

The tournament will feature talented junior athletes representing Kenya, China, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, Uganda, Madagascar, Ghana, Ethiopia, Ireland, Korea, Canada, the Czech Republic, Australia, Spain, Romania, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the USA, Zimbabwe, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Serbia, and Rwanda, creating a vibrant international platform for competition, cultural exchange, and sporting development.

Kenya has selected the following youngsters for the event:

Boys: Zayyan Virani, Jeff Okuku, Mark Murage, Aum Chandarana, Ayush Bhandari, Denzel Mamai, Jyan Patel, Edward Mwakio, Wycliffe Baraka, Khalil Nathani, Indiatsi Olembo, Lewis Onyango, Johnmark Korir, Myle Njenga, Bradley Kibet, and Vihaan Bulsara.

Girls: Stacy Yego, Felicia Ouko, Paula Ouko, Jenerica Thuku, Inaaya Virani, Azaliyah Kavuisya, Michelle Murage, Nancy Kawira, Bathsheba Ogamba, Sekele Kahi, Tumelo Kimunya, Tatiana Gikangah, Joanina Kariuki, and Katelynn Kimani.

The World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament is sanctioned under international junior tennis competition standards and serves as a crucial stepping stone for young athletes aspiring to progress to professional tennis.

Tags

United Arab Emirates Tennis Kenya World Tennis Tour Juniors

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