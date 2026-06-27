What every team needs to reach World Cup last 32

The race for places in the World Cup knockout rounds has entered its final and most decisive phase, with several nations already through to the last 32 while others face a tense wait as qualification hangs on final group matches and the rankings of third-placed teams.

With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion. While some knockout fixtures are already confirmed, several positions remain up for grabs.

Group A

Mexico became the first nation to secure a place in the knockout rounds and completed the group stage with a perfect record to finish top of the standings.

South Africa joined them after a 1-0 victory over South Korea, sealing second place and reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. The South Koreans finished third on three points and must now wait to see if they can progress among the best third-placed teams.

The Czech Republic ended their campaign at the bottom of the group with one point.

Group B

Switzerland secured first place after beating Canada 2-1 to finish on seven points.

Canada also advanced after taking second place on goal difference with four points and will meet South Africa in the last 32.

Bosnia-Herzegovina boosted their qualification hopes with a 3-1 win over Qatar and finished third on four points. Their tally was enough to guarantee progression among the best third-placed teams and set up a knockout clash against the United States.

Qatar finished bottom of the group.

World Cup Trophy

Group C

Brazil claimed top spot after a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland, finishing level on seven points with Morocco but ahead on goal difference.

Morocco also advanced after defeating Haiti 4-2 to secure second place.

Scotland's campaign ended with three points and a goal difference of minus three, leaving their hopes of progression hanging by a thread.

Haiti exited the tournament without collecting a point.

Group D

The United States finished as group winners on six points and booked a last-32 meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Australia joined them in the knockout rounds after a goalless draw against Paraguay secured second place.

Paraguay's four points keep them in contention for qualification through the third-place rankings, while Turkey were eliminated despite ending their tournament with a victory over the United States.

Group E

Germany remained top of the group despite suffering a surprise 2-1 defeat to Ecuador.

Ivory Coast secured second place after beating Curacao 2-0 and will now face Norway in the knockout stage.

Ecuador's four points guaranteed qualification among the best third-placed teams, while Curacao were eliminated with one point.

Group F

The Netherlands secured first place after a 3-1 victory over Tunisia.

Japan advanced in second place after drawing 1-1 with Sweden, who also progressed through the third-place route.

Tunisia finished bottom after losing all three matches.

Group G

Belgium wrapped up top spot with a dominant 5-1 win over New Zealand.

Egypt secured second place following a 1-1 draw against Iran.

Iran remain in the hunt for a knockout place after finishing third with three points, while New Zealand's campaign came to an end with one point.

Group H

Spain finished first after edging Uruguay 1-0 in their final group match.

Cape Verde continued their remarkable debut World Cup campaign by claiming second place and securing a last-32 meeting with Argentina.

Uruguay's two points were not enough to keep them in contention, while Saudi Arabia finished bottom of the standings.

Group I

France completed a flawless group-stage campaign with nine points after defeating Norway 4-1.

Norway advanced in second place and will meet Ivory Coast in the next round.

Senegal strengthened their hopes of progression with a 5-0 victory over Iraq, finishing on three points and a positive goal difference.

Iraq exited the tournament without a point.

Group J

Argentina has already secured first place and are preparing for a knockout clash against Cape Verde.

The battle for second remains between Austria and Algeria, who meet in the group's final fixture.

Austria needs only a draw to progress automatically, while Algeria must win to secure second place.

A draw could still leave Algeria with a chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Jordan has already been eliminated.

Group K

Colombia has guaranteed itself a place in the knockout stage and will finish top if they avoid defeat against Portugal.

Portugal can still claim first place with a victory, while a draw would secure second.

DR Congo remain in contention and could strengthen their chances of progression with a win over Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan must win to keep alive any realistic hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Group L

England head into the final round on top of the group, holding a goal difference advantage over Ghana.

The Three Lions will remain first if they match or improve on Ghana's result against Croatia.

Ghana are assured of a top-two finish if they avoid defeat and could still win the group if they achieve a better result than England.

Croatia need victory to secure automatic qualification and could even finish top should England fail to win.

Panama have already been eliminated.

How Third-Placed Teams Qualify

The eight best third-placed teams will advance to the last 32 alongside the top two teams from each group.

Teams are ranked first on points, followed by goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record and then Fifa ranking if required.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ecuador and Sweden have already secured progression through the third-place route. However, nations including South Korea, Paraguay, Iran, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo and Croatia are still battling for the remaining places.

With several groups yet to conclude, the final round of fixtures is expected to determine not only automatic qualifiers but also which third-placed teams will keep their World Cup dreams alive.