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Ruto names Kiraitu Murungi Competition Authority Board Chair in new appointments

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ruto names Kiraitu Murungi Competition Authority Board Chair in new appointments
In Summary

Murungi's latest appointment marks another chapter in a long career in public service that has seen him hold senior positions in government before serving as Meru governor.

President William Ruto has handed former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi a fresh public role, appointing him to chair the board of the Competition Authority of Kenya as part of a series of leadership changes in state agencies.

The appointment, contained in a Gazette Notice dated June 26, 2026, places the former governor at the helm of the agency tasked with promoting fair competition and protecting consumers from unfair market practices. Murungi will serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson for a period of three years with immediate effect.

The notice also renewed the tenure of former Tigania East MP Joseph Muthuri as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS). His new three-year term will begin on June 30, 2026.

In the changes announced by the President, Charles Mahinda ceased to be the chairperson of the Competition Authority's Board of Directors following the revocation of his appointment.

"I, William Ruto, appoint Kiraitu Murungi to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Competition Authority for a period of three years, with effect from June 26, 2026," the notice read in part.

Murungi's latest appointment marks another chapter in a long career in public service that has seen him hold senior positions in government before serving as Meru governor.

He served as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs between 2003 and 2005 and later headed the Energy ministry until 2013 during the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

As board chair, Murungi will oversee the Authority's governance structures and provide strategic guidance as the agency carries out its mandate of enforcing competition laws, tackling anti-competitive conduct and investigating cases involving abuse of market dominance.

The role also requires him to steer the board in ensuring the institution remains effective while management handles its daily operations.

Meanwhile, Muthuri will continue leading the KEPHIS board, which supervises the agency responsible for plant health services, seed certification, pest and disease management, and quality assurance of planting materials used in agriculture.

Ruto also reappointed Stanley Kiptis as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority for another three-year term beginning June 26, 2026.

Tags

William Ruto Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service Kenya National Qualifications Authority Kiraitu Murungi gazette notice KEPHIS Competition Authority of Kenya State agencies

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