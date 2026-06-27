Relief for teachers as TSC announces 30,000 promotions in August

Thousands of teachers who have spent years waiting for career advancement are set for a breakthrough after the government allocated Sh2 billion to support the promotion of more than 30,000 teachers, with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) announcing that the vacancies will be advertised in August.

The announcement was made by TSC chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi during the opening of the 49th Kenya Senior School Heads Association (KESSHA) annual national conference in Mombasa, where he outlined a series of measures aimed at improving teacher welfare, strengthening the education sector and supporting ongoing reforms.

The planned promotions come at a time when concerns over delayed career progression have dominated discussions within the teaching profession, with teachers and school administrators calling for more opportunities to move to higher grades.

Dr Muturi said the commission will use merit, experience and performance as the key considerations in the promotion exercise, adding that the initiative is intended to reward deserving teachers and create room for professional growth.

“Sh2 billion has been earmarked to facilitate the promotion of approximately 30,000 teachers across various grades. These promotions are intended to recognise merit, reward experience and provide career growth opportunities for deserving teachers,” Dr Muturi said.

The latest move follows sustained calls by teachers' unions and school heads for action on career stagnation, which they say has left many educators stuck in the same job groups for years despite taking on greater responsibilities.

KESSHA chairperson Willie Kuria said the issue has particularly affected school principals, many of whom continue to serve in the same grade for long periods without advancement.

“One of the most pressing concerns remains stagnation in certain job groups. Many principals, especially those serving in Grade D3, remain in the same grade for prolonged periods with limited opportunities for advancement. This situation affects morale and undermines the motivation of highly experienced school Heads who continue to shoulder immense responsibilities in managing institutions,” said KESSHA chairperson, Mr Willie Kuria.

According to Dr Muturi, the government has already facilitated the promotion of 274,285 teachers over the last three years. Of those, 100,067 earned promotions through competitive processes, while 174,218 advanced through common cadre progression.

Even with those promotions, he acknowledged that a large number of teachers remain in the same grades for extended periods, making further intervention necessary.

“TSC data reveals that many teachers have stagnated in the same job group for many years. The good news is that with the Sh2 billion budgetary allocation, we will promote more teachers again this financial year,” Dr Muturi said.

Beyond promotions, the government has increased the commission's budget from Sh387.2 billion in the 2025/26 financial year to Sh422.6 billion in the 2026/27 financial year.

The additional funding is expected to support teacher management, education reforms, welfare programmes and the delivery of services in schools.

Dr Muturi also disclosed that Sh8.4 billion has been allocated for the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“In addition, the Government has allocated 8.4 billion to address the second phase of Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will lead to salary increment of the teachers,” Dr Muturi said.

Another key allocation is Sh4.9 billion that will be used to convert 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms, addressing one of the longest-running demands by teachers and their unions.

The TSC chairman further noted that the government has recruited more than 100,000 teachers over the last four years to help reduce teacher shortages and support the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

He said the recruitment drive has improved staffing levels in schools, strengthened learner-teacher ratios and supported curriculum delivery, although additional resources are still required to address existing staffing gaps.

At the same time, the commission is finalising the 2026 Career Progression Guidelines, which are expected to reshape how teachers advance in the profession.

One of the proposed changes is the introduction of two separate promotion pathways. Under the new system, teachers who wish to remain in classrooms will have a clear route for advancement, while those interested in management positions will follow a different track focused on leadership roles.

The proposal seeks to address concerns that many teachers have had to leave classroom teaching and move into administration in order to secure promotions and better pay.

“One of the most significant reforms in the proposed 2026 Career Progression Guidelines is the introduction of dual career tracks: one for classroom teachers who wish to remain in the classroom and deepen their pedagogical practice, and one for teachers who aspire to leadership and administrative roles,” Dr Muturi said.