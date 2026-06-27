State pays out Sh243 million to Laikipia victims of wildlife attacks

Hundreds of families in Laikipia who have endured years of losses from wildlife attacks are receiving financial relief as the government accelerates compensation payments, with more than Sh243 million already disbursed in the county since 2023.

The latest payout was made on Friday, June 26, 2026, during a compensation ceremony at Endana, where 106 beneficiaries received cheques worth Sh24.9 million for losses linked to human-wildlife conflict.

The compensation covered a range of incidents, including livestock killings, crop destruction, injuries and deaths caused by wild animals.

State Department for Wildlife Director of Administration Vincent Ongere said the government had so far compensated more than 700 residents in Laikipia through the programme and was working to settle additional claims.

According to Ongere, another 167 beneficiaries are expected to receive Sh48.9 million later this year as efforts continue to clear pending cases.

“The government is steadily addressing compensation claims to ensure victims of human-wildlife conflict receive the support they deserve,” Ongere said.

The compensation exercise was welcomed by Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, who said many affected families had waited for years before receiving the payments.

She appealed to claimants whose cases are yet to be settled to remain patient, noting that the ministry is processing a large number of applications accumulated over time.

Korere also called on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intensify measures aimed at reducing conflict between people and wildlife, saying compensation should go hand in hand with efforts to prevent future losses.

Laikipia County KWS boss Wellington Gathungu urged residents to report wildlife incidents immediately and cooperate with officers conducting investigations to help ensure claims are processed efficiently and transparently.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Principal Secretary Sylvia Museiya said the government was increasingly focusing on long-term solutions to the challenge rather than only responding after attacks occur.

She said the State Department for Wildlife had strengthened programmes that promote coexistence between communities and wildlife through compensation, partnerships and engagement with residents living near conservation areas.

Museiya noted that in Endana, Segera Ward, Laikipia North Constituency, the department joined local leaders and residents in supporting victims of wildlife attacks through compensation payments amounting to Sh48,937,213 for 167 claimants.

She said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to restoring livelihoods, supporting affected households and promoting peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.

The PS also pointed to a similar compensation exercise conducted in Kajiado County, where 187 claimants received Sh49,879,276.

According to Museiya, the programme is helping cushion communities that regularly bear the effects of living alongside wildlife.

“Our goal is to transition from simple conflict management to addressing the root drivers of human-wildlife conflict. Conservation cannot thrive without integrating communities at the heart of it,” she said.

She further commended National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) for supporting conservation outreach programmes and helping coordinate community engagement activities.

Laikipia remains one of the regions most affected by human-wildlife conflict because of its proximity to major wildlife conservation areas. Residents frequently suffer losses through crop raids, attacks on livestock, injuries and fatalities linked to encounters with wild animals.

The compensation programme is aimed at easing the burden on affected families while supporting wider efforts to reduce conflict and strengthen coexistence between communities and wildlife.