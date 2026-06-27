MP reveals petition by student pushing for freedom of hairstyles in schools

dent stood out because it demonstrated initiative and a willingness to seek change through established legal channels.

He contrasted the student's action with what he described as a lack of engagement from school heads, despite their frequent concerns about education policies and school finaA petition by an Alliance High School student seeking to allow learners to wear hairstyles of their choice, including dreadlocks, is now before Parliament, putting school grooming rules at the centre of a national debate.

The petition was disclosed by Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap during the 49th Kenya Senior School Heads Association (KESSHA) annual national conference in Mombasa, where he urged principals and education stakeholders to make greater use of Parliament to push for policy and funding changes affecting schools.

According to Makilap, the learner formally petitioned the National Assembly seeking legislation that would give students freedom in choosing hairstyles while in school.

“There is one petition before our committee from a student of Alliance High School requesting Parliament to provide legislation for free hairstyles in schools including dreadlocks, and everything else,” Makilap said on Thursday.

The legislator, who sits on the National Assembly Education Committee, said the move by the stuncing.

“It is before us. But there is nothing from you,” he told the principals.

Makilap said he welcomed the petition, not necessarily because of its subject matter, but because it showed that individuals can influence policy discussions by formally presenting their concerns to Parliament.

“The question is, so what? After the 49th Kessha conference, what decision will you bring on board, to the committee of education for legislation to change policy direction and change funding in our schools?” the MP posed.

He challenged school leaders, teachers' unions and education professionals to take advantage of parliamentary processes to push for reforms they believe are necessary in the sector.

“I will have a listening ear and I will represent you in that committee together with the entire membership of the committee of education.

“Take advantage - Kuppet, Knut, Kusnet and principals - and petition Parliament on issues that are critical for funding, policy direction. Petition Parliament. There is nothing that is coming from you,” he told the principals.

The lawmaker said the Education Committee is responsible for overseeing institutions that shape the country's education system, making it an important avenue for addressing concerns raised by schools.

He noted that the committee oversees the Teachers Service Commission, higher education institutions, research bodies and the basic education sector.

“This is the alma mater which can solve your problems,” the Baringo North lawmaker said.

Makilap also weighed in on calls by school heads to review the current school fee structure, saying the proposal should be subjected to further discussion.

Earlier, KESSHA chairman Willie Mwangi appealed for a review of school fees, arguing that the existing structure has remained in place since 2015 despite rising costs of goods and services.

He said schools are increasingly struggling to meet operational expenses because fees have remained largely unchanged while inflation and commodity prices have continued to rise over the years.