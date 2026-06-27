CSs make fresh board appointments across universities, State agencies

Public universities, state agencies and regulatory bodies have received a new crop of board and council members after Cabinet Secretaries announced a sweeping list of appointments and reappointments that will shape the management of key public institutions for the next three years.

The changes, published in a Gazette Notice dated June 26, 2026, touch on higher learning institutions, national polytechnics, financial regulators, investment agencies, tourism bodies and other state entities, with several officials securing fresh terms while others join the boards for the first time.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba made a series of changes across universities, renewing the terms of several council members and appointing new officials to leadership positions.

At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, David Morang’a Oyugi, Joan Atieno Odawa, Ambeyi Ligavo, Isaac Kiprop Chebon and Willis Gesami Omwoyo were reappointed as council members.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Education re-appoints them as Members of the Council of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 26th June, 2026," the notice states.

South Eastern Kenya University also retained Esther Wanjiru as a member of its council for another three-year term.

At Maasai Mara University, Susan Chebet, Elizabeth Ayoo, Dickson Malanga Shikanga and Agnes Busienei secured fresh terms as council members.

The university also received new leadership appointments, with Professor Geoffrey Ole Maloiy named chairperson of the council while Millicent Leila Lenguris was appointed a member.

At Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Joel Yego and Velma Mudanyi Mudasa were reappointed to continue serving on the institution's council.

The changes further extended to Pwani University, Kisii University, Turkana University and Chuka University, where various council members and chairpersons were either retained or granted new terms.

The Education Ministry also announced changes in the governance of national polytechnics.

At the Nairobi National Polytechnic, Charles Aondo Kimwoni was appointed chairperson. Stephen Kimaiyo Masacha, Rose Mwaura, Brenda Oliwa and Peter Mwangi Karanja were appointed as council members.

Fresh appointments were also made at Taita Taveta National Polytechnic and Michuki National Polytechnic, where new councils were constituted to oversee the institutions.

Outside the education sector, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi renewed the appointment of Nicholas Kamuya Ng’arua as a member of the Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Authority for a further three years.

At the Insurance Regulatory Authority, Mohamed Hashi, Ambrose Makanga Ngari, Prof. Joel K. Chemiron and Immaculate Shamalla were reappointed as board members.

Mbadi also retained Boaz Cheluget on the board of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), while Parveen Sigey was reappointed to continue serving on the board of the National Council for Population and Development.

In the co-operative sector, Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya renewed the appointments of Freda Moraa Nyakundi and Methuselah Rono as members of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority board.

Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also made changes in the creative sector, reappointing Raphael Letimalo to the Kenya Film Classification Board and extending the terms of members serving on the Kenya Film Commission.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui retained Khadija W. Mustafa, Col. (Rtd.) Khalif Aden Shabell and Rebecca Kimetto as members of the Kenya Investment Authority board.

The Cabinet Secretary also appointed Abdullahi Hussein Ali and Florence Njahira to join the board.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano similarly announced appointments and reappointments at the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

The appointments and renewals take effect from June 26, 2026, with the officials expected to guide policy direction, institutional oversight and governance in the affected organisations during their tenure.