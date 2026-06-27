KRA rules out extension of June 30 tax return filing deadline

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged taxpayers yet to file their 2025 Income Tax returns to do so before the June 30 deadline, warning that there will be no extension of the statutory filing period.

In a statement on June 27, 2026, the tax agency said all returns must be submitted by midnight on Tuesday, June 30, in accordance with the law.

It commended the millions of taxpayers who have already complied and encouraged those yet to file to avoid waiting until the last minute.

"KRA wishes to remind taxpayers that there will be no extension of the filing deadline. All returns must be submitted on or before 30th June 2026, in accordance with the law. Taxpayers who fail to file by the deadline will be liable to the applicable penalties and may also be subject to default assessments," the authority said.

The agency emphasized that filing tax returns is not only a legal obligation but also a contribution to national development.

"Filing your tax return is more than a legal obligation; it is a contribution to national development. Every return filed supports transparency, strengthens the tax system, and helps the Government finance essential public services that benefit all Kenyans," KRA said.

To ease the filing process during the final days before the deadline, KRA said it has enhanced taxpayer support services and made multiple digital channels available for filing returns. These include the iTax platform, eCitizen, WhatsApp assistance through 0711 099 999, and the USSD code *222#.

The authority also announced extended working hours across its customer support channels, including the KRA Contact Centre, Huduma Centres, KRA Service Centres and Ushuru Mashinani Service Partners nationwide to accommodate taxpayers seeking assistance.

Taxpayers requiring help can also contact the KRA Contact Centre via 020 4 999 999 or 0711 099 999, send an email to [email protected], engage through KRA's official social media platforms, or visit the nearest KRA office or Ushuru Mashinani Service Partner.

KRA cautioned against filing during the final hours, noting that increased traffic on digital platforms could result in delays.

"KRA encourages taxpayers not to wait until the final hours to file, as increased traffic on digital platforms may lead to delays. Filing early allows sufficient time to resolve any issues and ensures compliance before the deadline," the authority said.

The tax agency reiterated its commitment to supporting taxpayers throughout the filing period and thanked Kenyans for their continued cooperation in strengthening tax compliance and contributing to national development.