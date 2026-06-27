Senators reject Wilson Airport route change, demand action on 41 buildings

A government proposal to redirect aircraft flying in and out of Wilson Airport has sparked a fresh dispute, with senators questioning why authorities are considering changing air routes instead of taking action against buildings that have breached aviation safety requirements around the airport.

The proposal was presented by Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing. However, members of the committee maintained that developers who put up structures in restricted aviation zones should face the consequences rather than having flight operations adjusted to suit the developments.

“We have had this discussion for a long time, and there is a Cabinet memo on the same. We must make a decision as a sector,” Mbaika told the committee chaired by Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute.

“Before a decision is made, there are many proposals on what we can do. This is an extensive development. We have a master plan in place for both Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Wilson. One of the options is whether, for Wilson, we need to adjust the flight path towards Nairobi National Park.”

The issue centres on growing construction around Wilson Airport, which aviation authorities have been monitoring for more than a year. Regulators have warned that several high-rise developments in South C, Nairobi West and along the Lang’ata Road corridor have extended into protected airspace used by aircraft approaching and departing the airport.

Wilson Airport remains East Africa’s busiest domestic airport and plays a critical role in local air transport. It serves scheduled domestic flights, medical evacuation services, pilot training schools and tourism flights to national parks and neighbouring countries.

Documents submitted to the Senate committee indicate that a survey conducted in 2024 identified 41 buildings within six kilometres of the airport that either exceed the Obstacle Limitation Surface requirements or were developed without obtaining mandatory clearance from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

According to the findings, South C, Nairobi West and the Lang’ata Road corridor account for the highest number of affected developments. The report warns that the buildings have complicated aircraft operations by affecting climb and descent gradients and limiting manoeuvrability during take-off and landing.

Among the structures listed are buildings owned by the Parliamentary Service Commission, the Local Authorities Provident Fund, Nairobi East (South C) Hospital Limited, Nairobi West Hospital Limited, Equity Holding Limited and Shree Ambaji Temple. The report also names numerous apartment complexes and commercial properties that exceed approved height limits.

The Parliamentary Service Commission building stands six metres above the approved limit, while the Local Authorities Provident Fund building also exceeds the allowed height by six metres.

Some privately owned developments were found to be more than 20 metres above approved limits, raising concerns among senators who blamed years of approvals that failed to take aviation safety requirements into account.

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko rejected the proposal to alter flight routes, arguing that doing so would benefit developers who ignored established regulations.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua also questioned whether the government was prioritising the interests of developers instead of enforcing aviation laws.

KCAA Acting Director General Nicholas Bodo, who appeared before the committee, acknowledged that a number of the developments had received approval from Nairobi County without consultation with the aviation regulator.