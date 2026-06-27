Kenya Met warns of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in 37 counties

Kenyans are set to experience a wet and windy Saturday after the Kenya Meteorological Department forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across large parts of the country, with Nairobi among the counties expected to receive showers before the day ends.

In its weather outlook valid until 9pm, the department said changing weather conditions will be felt across several regions, with rainfall expected in western Kenya, parts of the Rift Valley, Central Kenya and sections of the Coast.

Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the wider Rift Valley region are likely to record morning rains in some areas before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.

The affected counties include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Narok.

The forecast indicates that residents in these areas will experience sunny breaks during parts of the day, although rainfall activity is expected to intensify later in the afternoon.

The weather department also projected rainfall in counties located east of the Rift Valley, among them Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua.

While the day is expected to begin with fair weather in most of these areas, showers are likely to occur in several places as the afternoon progresses.

Further north, Turkana and Samburu counties are expected to receive rain in a few locations during the morning hours. Sunny conditions are expected to return briefly before showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day.

At the Coast, residents of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River should expect light rainfall in a few areas during the morning.

The department has also warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, or 12.5 metres per second, in a number of regions.

The winds are expected to affect Coastal counties, parts of the South-Eastern Lowlands including Makueni and Kitui, and several North-Eastern counties namely Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo.

However, not all areas are expected to receive rain. Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta are forecast to remain largely dry, with sunny intervals dominating most of the day.