Burkina Faso cuts France loose as diplomatic rift reaches breaking point

Burkina Faso's military government has ended diplomatic relations with France, escalating a years-long dispute with Paris and accusing it of backing forces that undermine the country's stability.

The ruling junta announced on Friday that the decision had taken effect immediately, saying relations based on mutual respect, trust and non-interference could no longer be sustained.

In a statement broadcast on national television, the authorities said: “The government of Burkina Faso hereby informs the national and international community that it has decided to sever diplomatic relations with France with effect from today, June 26, 2026.”

The military government accused France of pursuing “neo-colonial ambitions” and alleged that Paris had actively supported subversive networks and armed groups operating in Burkina Faso and the wider Sahel region.

The junta also accused France of harbouring “neo-colonial ambitions, made evident by its active support for subversive networks and the terrorists who are plunging our country and the Sahel into mourning”.

Officials maintained that the move applies only to diplomatic relations between the two governments and does not affect the longstanding social and cultural ties between the people of the two countries.

According to the statement, the decision “concerns exclusively the institutional framework of relations between the two states at the diplomatic level”.

It “in no way calls into question the historical, human, cultural and social ties that unite the Burkinabe and French peoples”, the government said.

France swiftly rejected the accusations, describing the decision as unjustified.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux termed it a “hostile and unfounded decision, which illustrates the worrying drift of the Burkinabè authorities.”

“Necessary reciprocal measures are currently under review,” he said.

Confavreux added that French authorities were monitoring the security of French citizens and officials in Burkina Faso and had advised them to remain vigilant.

Communications Minister Pingdwende Gilbert Ouedraogo said the foundations necessary to maintain diplomatic ties no longer existed.

“The conditions essential for fostering relations based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, and respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and national sovereignty are no longer met,” he said.

The latest move marks another chapter in the deteriorating relationship between Ouagadougou and Paris since Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a September 2022 coup.

Tensions have escalated steadily over the past several years. In 2023, Burkina Faso requested the withdrawal of France's ambassador and declared the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator persona non grata. In 2024, authorities expelled three French diplomats over allegations of subversive activities.

Before the military takeover, France was Burkina Faso's principal security partner and had troops stationed in the country to support operations against extremist groups. However, the junta later ordered the departure of French forces as it reshaped its foreign and security policies.

Burkina Faso continues to face attacks from armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, which have fuelled insecurity across the country and the wider Sahel region.

A recent Human Rights Watch report alleged that government forces were responsible for at least 1,200 of the 1,837 civilian deaths recorded between January 2023 and August 2025, nearly twice the number attributed to extremist groups during the same period.