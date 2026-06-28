Police hunt Marsabit motorcycle robbery suspect

The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified efforts to trace a robbery suspect who escaped after allegedly stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint in Marsabit County.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police said the incident occurred on Friday after the suspect reportedly posed as a customer and hired a motorcycle rider from JJ Centre Stage to Majengo area.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect drew a pistol upon arrival at the destination and robbed the rider of motorcycle registration number KMGV 939W before fleeing the scene.

The rider sustained bruises on both knees and palms during a struggle with the suspect, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly dropped a mini Ceska pistol loaded with ammunition, which officers later recovered and secured as evidence at Marsabit Police Station.

“Detectives are pursuing crucial leads to identify and apprehend the suspect while efforts to recover the stolen motorcycle continue,” the NPS said.

Police have urged members of the public with information that may assist investigations to report to the nearest police station.