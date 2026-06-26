Court detains Bob Njagi for seven days over Gen Z protest incitement claims

Police investigating activist Bob Njagi over alleged links to the Gen Z memorial protests have secured seven more days to complete their inquiries after a Kajiado court allowed his continued detention and ordered a forensic review of two mobile phones recovered during his arrest.

Senior Principal Magistrate S. Mwangi ruled on Friday that Njagi should remain in custody until July 2, giving investigators additional time to pursue allegations that he played a role in mobilising participants for the demonstrations.

The decision followed an application by police seeking to detain the activist for 14 days. However, the court declined the request and instead granted detectives a seven-day extension.

As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.

Njagi is being held at Isinya Police Station and is expected back in court next Wednesday when he is set to take a plea.

The activist was arrested on Wednesday morning following claims that he shared videos on social media that allegedly encouraged young people to take part in the Gen Z memorial protests staged in Kitengela on Thursday.

His case unfolds amid a wider police operation targeting individuals linked to the demonstrations.

More than 100 suspects arrested during security operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to appear before the Kajiado Law Courts. Among those expected in court is activist Aslam Longton.

Police say the suspects were arrested during a crackdown on people who participated in activities marking the anniversary of the 2024 and 2025 Gen Z protests in Kitengela.

Investigators accuse the group of taking part in unlawful gatherings and indicate that several charges, including unlawful assembly, are expected to be preferred against them.