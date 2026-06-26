Kibera court directs mental assessments ahead of Utumishi Girls murder trial

The eight students accused in the Utumishi Girls murder case will undergo psychiatric assessment before the matter proceeds further, after the Kibera High Court issued a raft of directions during their first court appearance.

The suspects appeared virtually before Deputy Registrar Barbara Akinyi, where the prosecution sought several orders aimed at preparing the case for hearing and ensuring compliance with requirements under the Children’s Act.

Among the requests made by the prosecution was the appointment of pro bono lawyers to represent all the students. The prosecution argued that legal representation for each suspect would help ensure the case moves within the timelines set out in law.

The prosecution also asked the court to direct that the students be examined by a child psychiatrist at Mathari Mental Hospital and assessed by a Children’s Officer.

It further sought orders for protection and care files to be opened for all the suspects and requested that they remain at Kabete Children’s Home pending further court directions.

In response, Akinyi ordered that the students be taken to Mathare Mental Hospital on June 29 for mental assessment by a child psychiatrist. The court directed that the resulting reports be filed before the next mention date.

The court further ordered that protection and care files be opened for each of the suspects and that the relevant reports be submitted within 30 days.

Akinyi also directed that assessments by a Children’s Officer be conducted at Kabete Children’s Home without delay. Where the process was not completed on Friday, the court ordered that it be finalised over the weekend and the report presented before the next court appearance.

The students will continue to be held at Kabete Children’s Home as the proceedings continue.

The court further directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to supply all prosecution materials to the defence before the matter returns to court.

In addition, children’s officers, parents and guardians were ordered to attend the next court session. The court also directed that each suspect be represented by counsel and appear physically during the next mention.

The case will be mentioned on July 1, 2026, before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza.