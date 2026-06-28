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Utumishi Girls' Academy parents oppose reopening over unresolved fire safety concerns

Education and Career · David Abonyo ·
Utumishi Girls' Academy parents oppose reopening over unresolved fire safety concerns
Utumishi Girls Academy. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

In a letter addressed to the school administration and the Nakuru County education office on Saturday, the parents called for the reopening process to be suspended until consultations involving all stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Education, are held.

Parents of students at Utumishi Girls' Academy have opposed the school's planned reopening on June 30, insisting that key safety concerns linked to the dormitory fire that killed 16 students remain unresolved.

In a letter addressed to the school administration and the Nakuru County education office on Saturday, the parents called for the reopening process to be suspended until consultations involving all stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Education, are held.

The move comes nearly a month after the institution was closed following the deadly fire on May 28, which prompted investigations and counselling sessions for students.

The parents say they are concerned that attention is being directed towards reopening arrangements while fundamental issues surrounding the tragedy remain unanswered.

Among the issues raised is the safety of the school's infrastructure, with parents demanding a comprehensive inspection of dormitories and other facilities before learners are allowed back.

According to the letter, parents also want professional psychosocial counselling and mental health support for students affected by the incident, saying the impact of the tragedy extends beyond physical safety.

In addition, they are seeking administrative accountability over the circumstances that led to the fire and are demanding detailed information about the school's emergency response systems.

The concerns include emergency exits in dormitories, safety procedures and door-locking mechanisms, which parents say need to be clearly explained to reassure families that learners will be protected.

The school administration had earlier announced a phased reopening plan, with Form Four students expected to report on June 30, Grade 10 students on July 2 and Form Three students on July 4.

However, parents have now issued the school administration with a 24-hour ultimatum to respond to their concerns, warning that they will not permit their daughters to return to school unless there is meaningful engagement and clear action on the issues raised.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are continuing with suspects linked to the dormitory fire remain in custody after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions approved murder charges against them.

Tags

Nakuru County Ministry of Education school reopening emergency preparedness psychosocial support student safety Utumishi Girls Academy Dormitory fire

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