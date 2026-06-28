Kane becomes England’s all-time World Cup top scorer

Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer after netting in Saturday’s Group L clash against Panama in New York, New Jersey.

The England captain scored with a 67th-minute header to take his World Cup tally to 11 goals across three tournaments since making his debut at Russia 2018, surpassing Gary Lineker’s previous record of 10 goals.

“It is a proud one for sure. I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling,” Kane told the media.

“It is always hard to take in. I just want to enjoy this moment with the team and enjoy being top of the table,” he added.

Lineker, who scored six goals at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and four more in Italy in 1990, had recently described the Bayern Munich striker as “the greatest English striker we’ve ever had.”

Kane scored twice in England’s opening 4-2 win over Croatia, becoming only the second England men’s player to score at three different World Cups — Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and North America 2026.

He joins former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham, who scored at the 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cups.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals before adding two more in Qatar. He has now scored three goals so far at the 2026 World Cup as England advanced to the Round of 32.