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US unveils limited-edition US passport featuring Trump for America's 250th anniversary

Global Affairs · David Abonyo ·
US unveils limited-edition US passport featuring Trump for America's 250th anniversary
Trump's face is added to select US passports for America's 250th birthday/BBC
In Summary

President Trump revealed images of the redesigned passport pages on social media on Friday, showing one page featuring his image with his fists resting on the Resolute Desk, the Declaration of Independence in the background and his signature beneath it.

The Trump administration has unveiled a limited-edition US passport featuring images of President Donald Trump as part of commemorations marking America's 250th anniversary, with the special document set to become available from July 6 in limited quantities.

President Trump revealed images of the redesigned passport pages on social media on Friday, showing one page featuring his image with his fists resting on the Resolute Desk, the Declaration of Independence in the background and his signature beneath it.

The US State Department said the commemorative passports would be available only while supplies last and would be distributed through selected in-person appointments and designated special events.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the new document as: "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'"

However, the phrase "welcome but be good" does not appear in the images of the passport pages shared in the post.

The White House later reshared the images on its official X account, calling the document a "patriot passport".

Access to the special edition passport is expected to be limited. According to the State Department, the document will only be available to US citizens and cannot be obtained through online or mail applications.

Instead, applicants will be required to schedule in-person appointments at the passport agency in Washington DC or attend selected passport acceptance events specifically designated for the commemorative edition.

Only two such events are currently listed on the department's website, both at the Washington Passport Agency, although officials said additional events would be announced later.

The release marks a notable departure from the traditional design of US passports, which typically feature scenes from American history, including the Moon landing, alongside national symbols such as the Statue of Liberty.

It remains unclear whether individuals applying for passports through the Washington agency will have the option of receiving the standard version instead of the commemorative edition.

The passport was initially announced in April with a different design that featured only  Trump's face and a gold-coloured signature rather than a black one. It also did not include the number "250".

The new release is part of broader efforts tied to the country's anniversary celebrations and follows other initiatives associated with the president's likeness and signature on commemorative American items and institutions.

Tags

US State Department Donald Trump Washington DC 250th anniversary US passports Commemorative items Travel documents

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