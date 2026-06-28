Uruguay cancels chartered flight after World Cup exit

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has cancelled the chartered flight that had been reserved to bring the national team home following their elimination from the World Cup after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Spain.

As a result, players will now make their own travel arrangements and return home on separate commercial flights instead of travelling back together as a team.

Each member of the squad will organise their return individually, with different destinations and layovers. Some players are expected to report directly to their clubs, while others will first travel back to Uruguay for a short break before resuming their sporting commitments.

Uruguay’s World Cup journey came to an end after a hard-fought loss to Spain, in a match where Marcelo Bielsa’s side failed to find a way back into the game.

The defeat sealed their elimination and ended a campaign that had raised high expectations among supporters. However, the team’s overall performance fell short of expectations, leaving a deep sense of frustration within the squad, coaching staff, and AUF leadership.

In the coming days, Uruguayan football authorities are expected to review the team’s World Cup campaign, analyse the factors behind the disappointing result, and begin discussions on the future of the national team project under Marcelo Bielsa.