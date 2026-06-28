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Western Kenya leaders urge Ruto to pick Wetang’ula as 2027 running mate

Politics · David Abonyo ·
Western Kenya leaders urge Ruto to pick Wetang’ula as 2027 running mate
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula flanked by other Western leaders during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on June 27,2026.PHOTO/SPU
In Summary

The push, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and supported by more than 15 Members of Parliament, was made during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, where leaders also reaffirmed support for President Ruto's re-election bid.

A section of leaders from Western Kenya has intensified calls for President William Ruto to nominate National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula as his running mate in the 2027 General Election, saying the region has already settled on him as its preferred deputy presidential candidate and future presidential flagbearer.

The push, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and supported by more than 15 Members of Parliament, was made during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, where leaders also reaffirmed support for President Ruto's re-election bid.

Governor Barasa said leaders from the region had agreed on a long-term political strategy that would see Western Kenya support President Ruto in 2027 before seeking the presidency in 2032.

"As the people of Western Kenya, we have identified our own leader, and that leader is National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetang'ula. He is equal to the task. We want our people to understand that after we re-elect President William Ruto in 2027, we expect the presidency to come to Western Kenya in 2032," he said.

"Once President Ruto completes his constitutional two terms, we shall support one of our own, Moses Wetang'ula, for the presidency," he added.

The governor argued that development projects being implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration had strengthened support for President Ruto across the region.

"In Kakamega County alone, the President is completing Bukhungu Stadium and the Kakamega Level Six Hospital, while stalled road projects have resumed and electricity connectivity continues to expand. These projects have made it easier for us to popularise President Ruto's re-election," he said.

The leaders also linked their political strategy to an ongoing voter mobilisation drive aimed at increasing the region's influence in future elections.

Barasa announced voter registration targets of 1.5 million in Kakamega, 1.2 million in Bungoma, 600,000 in Busia, 500,000 in Vihiga and more than 600,000 in Trans Nzoia.

"If we achieve these targets, Western Kenya will deliver about four million votes to President Ruto in 2027," he said.

Responding to the endorsements, Speaker Wetang'ula shifted attention to voter registration, saying numbers would ultimately determine political influence.

"The Bible teaches that leadership is determined through the ballot. We are urging all eligible Kenyans to acquire national identity cards and register as voters. The government has already made the process of obtaining IDs free," he said.

He also argued that the region's political strength extended beyond its counties.

"When we combine the projected voter numbers from our counties with those of our people living in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa, we can command about six million votes. Those are the numbers that will shape the country's political direction in 2027," Wetang'ula said.

Tags

William Ruto Moses Wetangula 2027 General Election voter registration Western Kenya women empowerment National Assembly Speaker

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