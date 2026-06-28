Matiang'i opposes mandatory annual vehicle inspection charges, calls for public review

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i has opposed the proposed mandatory annual vehicle inspection charges, describing the policy as insensitive and unfair to Kenyans already struggling with a rising cost of living.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Matiang'i questioned the justification behind the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) directive requiring annual inspections for private vehicles older than four years, arguing that the measure risks placing an additional burden on households and businesses.

While acknowledging the importance of road safety, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary said public policy should be grounded in evidence and take into account the economic realities facing citizens.

"Road safety is a legitimate national objective. Every Kenyan wants safer roads, fewer accidents and vehicles that meet acceptable safety standards. However, public policy must be evidence-based, proportionate, transparent and sensitive to the economic realities facing citizens," he said. "The proposed inspection regime fails that test."

Matiang'i said Kenyans were already struggling with multiple financial obligations, including fuel costs, taxes, insurance premiums and licensing charges.

"Kenyans are already burdened by high fuel prices, multiple taxes and levies, rising insurance premiums, expensive spare parts, parking charges, licensing fees and an increasing cost of living," he said. "Introducing another compulsory annual payment without demonstrating its necessity places yet another financial burden on households and businesses that are already under immense pressure."

The Jubilee deputy leader further questioned whether the proposed inspections would meaningfully address road safety concerns, saying authorities had not provided sufficient evidence to support the policy.

"What evidence demonstrates that annual inspections for vehicles older than four years will significantly reduce road accidents?" he asked.

Matiang'i also raised concerns over implementation capacity and possible abuse of the programme.

"Does NTSA currently have sufficient inspection capacity to serve millions of motorists efficiently without creating long delays and opportunities for corruption?" he posed.

He urged the government to suspend implementation of the directive and subject it to public scrutiny.

"We therefore call upon the Government to immediately suspend the implementation of this directive and subject it to comprehensive public review," he said.

His comments follow a recent announcement by NTSA that all motor vehicles older than four years from their recorded date of manufacture will be required to undergo annual inspections beginning on July 1 under the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026.

Vehicle owners will be expected to book inspections through the NTSA service portal on the eCitizen platform, with inspections to be conducted at designated NTSA centres as part of efforts to improve road safety and ensure roadworthiness.