Tanzania police issue warning ahead of planned November 6 protests in Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian police have warned of immediate legal action against individuals and groups suspected of planning violence, public disturbances and acts of sabotage in Dar es Salaam on November 6, 2026, as security agencies move to prevent possible unrest in the commercial capital.

In a statement issued on November 3, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone said it was monitoring groups allegedly mobilising people both within and outside the city to travel to Dar es Salaam for activities that could threaten public peace and security.

Police said they had received information indicating that some individuals were encouraging others to converge in the city with plans to cause chaos, disrupt public order or engage in acts of sabotage.

The warning comes amid growing attention surrounding alleged plans for unrest on November 6, with the police force maintaining that it would not allow any activities that could undermine peace.

"Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone continues to closely monitor a group of people alleged to be encouraging one another, both within and outside Dar es Salaam, to come to the city, with some of them having intentions of causing chaos, disturbances or various acts of sabotage on November 6, 2026," the statement said.

The police further warned that anyone found participating in or supporting the alleged plans would face action under the law.

"Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone will prevent and deal with any person or group found to be involved in plans for chaos, disturbances or any form of sabotage. The Dar es Salaam Special Police Force will not tolerate any signs of a breach of peace and will take immediate legal action to address the matter," the statement added.

Residents were also urged to follow established court procedures when seeking to attend or follow court proceedings, with police cautioning against actions that could interfere with public order.

Police Detail October Security Operations

Alongside the warning, the force highlighted its security operations throughout October, during which 67 suspects were arrested over various criminal offences and some stolen property recovered.

Among those apprehended was Abrahaman Suleiman, popularly known as Bunda, a resident of Mtoni Kijichi in Mbagala, who was arrested alongside three other suspects accused of using traditional weapons, including knives and machetes, to steal motorcycles.

Police said the suspects were found with three motorcycles believed to have been used in robberies across different locations.

The recovered motorcycles included a TVS bearing registration number MC429 FZS, a Sinoray registered MC295 FZH and an unregistered Yamaha motorcycle.

In another operation, officers arrested Azizi Joachim, also known as Mabewa, and five other suspects who were allegedly found with equipment used to erase and reinstall operating systems on mobile phones and computers.

The force also reported the arrest of Eugen Justine, a resident of Mbezi Chini, and three others accused of defrauding members of the public near banks using counterfeit minerals.

Convictions and Community Policing

The statement also highlighted several convictions secured through criminal cases handled in court, with some suspects receiving prison terms ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment.

The offences included armed robbery, rape, sodomy and assault, according to the police.

The force said the convictions reflected its continued efforts to tackle crime and improve security across Dar es Salaam.

Police also thanked residents who had taken part in the 'Ongea na Kamanda' campaign, an initiative that allows members of the public to engage with officers, raise security concerns and discuss possible solutions to crime.

The campaign seeks to improve cooperation between police and communities by encouraging residents to share information that could assist officers in preventing and addressing criminal activities.

With November 6 approaching, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone reiterated that it would remain alert and take action against anyone suspected of engaging in violence, disturbances or sabotage.

The force maintained that protecting public peace remained a priority and warned that those found breaking the law would be dealt with accordingly.