Treasury announces October dates for 2027/28 budget hearings

Kenyans will have an opportunity to give their views on the proposed 2027/28 national budget and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) during a three-day public participation exercise scheduled for October 9, 12 and 13, 2026.

The National Treasury has moved the public sector hearings to the three dates, with the sessions set to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Amphitheatre.

The exercise is part of the process of preparing the next national budget and will bring together discussions on the country's economic outlook as well as various sectors that are expected to receive government funding.

The Treasury said the hearings are being conducted in line with Article 201(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 36 of the Public Finance Management Act, which require public participation in the budget-making process.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ng’ongo will officially open the hearings on Friday, October 9.

He will be joined by Samuel Atandi, the Chairperson of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee.

“The Public Sector Hearings will be officially launched on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. by Hon. FCPA John Mbadi Ng'ongo, EGH, Cabinet Secretary, The National Treasury, and will be graced by Hon. Samuel Atandi, MP, Chairpersen, Budget and Appropriations Committee, National Assembly.” The programme stated.

The opening day will start with registration before introductory remarks by Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo and Principal Secretary for the State Department for Economic Planning Bonface Makokha.

Participants will then be taken through the macroeconomic outlook for the 2027/28 financial year and the Medium-Term Budget before Mbadi formally launches the hearings.

The Health Sector will be among the areas discussed later in the morning.

The programme will also cover General Economic and Commercial Affairs, followed by the Energy, Infrastructure and ICT Sector.

The second session will be held on Monday, October 12, with the programme turning to governance, justice, law and order, social protection, culture and recreation, as well as environment, water and natural resources.

The final day, Tuesday, October 13, will focus on public administration and international relations, agriculture, rural and urban development, and education.

The Treasury notice outlines the exercise as follows:

“The programme for the public sector hearings is provided below: the 2027/28 and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) budget-public sector hearings 9th, 12th and 13th October, 2026 venue: KICC-Amphitheater.”

Members of the public who are unable to attend the hearings at KICC in person will still be able to follow the discussions online.

The Treasury said the link for the online proceedings will be made available through its official website and social media platforms.

It has also called on members of the public to take part in the exercise and submit their views as the government prepares the 2027/28 budget and the medium-term spending plan.