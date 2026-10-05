Abiy Ahmed re-elected Ethiopia’s prime minister for another five years

Ethiopia’s parliament has re-elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister, giving him another five-year term at the helm of the country.

The vote took place on Monday, October 5, as the newly constituted House of People’s Representatives began its first working year following the June 1 general election.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 438 of the 486 parliamentary seats for which results were announced, giving the party a strong majority to form the federal government.

Under Ethiopia’s Constitution, the prime minister is elected by parliament from among its members rather than directly by voters. Abiy has led Ethiopia since 2018 and was previously re-elected for a five-year term in October 2021.

His new term comes as Ethiopia faces renewed security concerns in parts of the country, including tensions in the north, while the government continues implementing major economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting investment.

The administration will also be expected to address political divisions and insecurity, following the recent submission of recommendations by the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission.

The June election was Ethiopia’s seventh general election, with more than 54 million people casting their ballots. However, voting did not take place in Tigray and was disrupted in some areas affected by insecurity.