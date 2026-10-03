Ardhisasa to go offline for 11 hours in planned system maintenance

Users of the Ardhisasa digital land services platform will be unable to access the system for 11 hours on Saturday, October 3, as the Ministry of Lands carries out scheduled maintenance aimed at improving the platform’s stability and reliability.

In a notice issued on Friday, October 3, the ministry said the maintenance will run from 12pm to 11pm, during which Ardhisasa services will not be available to the public.

"The Ardhisasa system will be undergoing scheduled maintenance and will be unavailable from Saturday 3rd October from 1200Hrs to 2300Hrs. This is necessary to enhance the stability and reliability of our services," the notice read.

The ministry acknowledged that the temporary shutdown could inconvenience members of the public who depend on the platform to access land-related services.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to improve your experience," the notice added.

The maintenance comes as the ministry continues to provide land services through its digital platform, with the temporary downtime expected to affect access during the stated 11-hour period.

Waiyaki Way closure

Separately, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way for one month to allow highway maintenance works.

The affected section, located between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes, will be partially closed from Thursday, October 8, 2026, until Saturday, November 7, 2026.

KeNHA said the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the section of the highway.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road) between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa-bound lanes will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026 to Saturday, November 7, 2026.

"This closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section," the notice read.

The authority advised motorists to use the portions of the road that will remain open while also considering alternative routes to reduce traffic disruption during the works.

KeNHA further asked motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site.

"Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," the notice added.