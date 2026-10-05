Boiling nicely! Gachagua hails unveiling of Sifuna’s TEP outfit

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on the launch of The Equitable Party, describing it as the beginning of his journey towards national leadership.

Gachagua, in a statement on Sunday, urged Sifuna to move quickly to build the party and identify strong candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"I am very encouraged that the journey to form the 6th Administration is becoming more defined, as we need a majority of Members of Parliament in the two Houses to prosecute our legislative agenda and save our nation from collapse under this kleptomanic regime so senseless," he said.

This comes as Sifuna was named the preferred presidential candidate of The Equitable Party during its unveiling in Nairobi on Sunday.

TEP party leader Gilbert Marava said the party had agreed to restructure its leadership to accommodate Sifuna and his supporters.

“Sifuna is going to run for president, and he will be the next leader of the Equitable Party,” Marava said.

The move gives Sifuna a formal political vehicle as he seeks to transform the Linda Mwananchi Movement into an electoral platform ahead of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua also called on Sifuna's supporters to join the new party and support its candidates, saying strong political parties are important to Kenya's democracy.

“The launch of your political vehicle, The Equitable Party, marks the real beginning of your journey to national leadership,” Gachagua said.

He further urged the opposition to secure a parliamentary majority to pursue its legislative agenda, declaring: “There will be no escape route for this regime! It will be WANTAM and Round One!”

"Things are boiling very nicely!" Gachagua added.