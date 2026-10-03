CS Chirchir orders probe into Salama crash that killed 17 pilgrims

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has directed a multi-disciplinary investigation into the Salama road crash that killed 17 Catholic pilgrims travelling to Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

The victims were from St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, and were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia when they were involved in the fatal accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway on Saturday.

Chirchir said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working with the National Police Service, had sent a crash investigation team to Salama to establish what caused the fatal multi-vehicle collision.

The team will examine the vehicles involved, their condition and compliance with road safety requirements, as well as other factors that may have contributed to the crash.

“The investigation will include examination of the vehicles involved, their roadworthiness and compliance, as well as other factors that may have contributed to the crash,” Chirchir said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the findings would help establish the circumstances surrounding the accident as authorities work to determine the factors behind the collision.

Chirchir also mourned the 17 pilgrims, extending his condolences to their families, relatives, friends, fellow parishioners and the wider Catholic community.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, who perished in a road accident at Salama along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway while travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Roads and Transport stood with those affected by the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Roads and Transport, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, parishioners and the entire Catholic community following this devastating loss,” he said.

Chirchir also sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected, while wishing those injured a quick recovery as they receive medical attention.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. We also wish a swift and full recovery to those who sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

As the crash investigation continues, Chirchir urged motorists to take greater care while using the country's roads.

He called on drivers to avoid dangerous overtaking, keep to their lanes, maintain safe speeds and ensure their vehicles are in good condition and meet the required safety standards.

“As investigations continue, I urge all motorists to exercise the utmost caution on our roads. Avoid dangerous overtaking, observe lane discipline, maintain safe speeds and ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and compliant with all safety requirements,” he said.

Chirchir said the loss of lives in road crashes should remind all road users of their responsibility to prioritise safety.

“Every life lost on our roads is a painful reminder of our collective responsibility to make road safety a priority,” he said.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport said it remained with the families, parishioners and others affected by the Salama tragedy as the authorities investigate the crash.