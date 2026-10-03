Chivayo, wife’s bodies will not be viewed before burial, family says

Mourners will not get an opportunity to view the bodies of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, before their burial, the family has confirmed.

The decision was communicated on Friday night, October 2, 2026, as relatives and friends gathered at Chivayo’s home in mourning following the helicopter crash that killed the couple.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo said the condition of the bodies led the family to abandon plans for a body-viewing ceremony.

“The family has decided that there will be no viewing of the bodies,” Herbert Chivayo said.

The announcement applies to both Chivayo and Muteke as their relatives continue with preparations for their funerals.

Funeral arrangements for the other people who died in the crash are also taking place at different locations in Harare.

Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda is expected to be buried in Marondera on Sunday, October 4, 2026. His funeral wake is being held at the family home in Philadelphia, Harare.

Captain Courage Matavirwa’s funeral wake is taking place in Highfield, Harare, where family members and friends have gathered ahead of his burial.

The two pilots were among those killed when the helicopter crashed in Marondera on Wednesday, September 30.

Crash investigation

Investigations into the accident are still ongoing, with authorities yet to determine what caused the helicopter to crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has said the cause of the accident has not yet been established.

Early findings showed that fuel spilled from the helicopter following the impact before a fire broke out at the scene. Officials, however, said the post-crash fire should not be taken as proof of what caused the aircraft to come down.

Chivayo and Muteke died in the accident alongside aide Senelisiwe Magagula, Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and Captain Courage Matavirwa.

Family members, friends and associates have continued gathering as preparations for the couple’s final send-off move forward.