Families planning to travel with ENA Coach during the upcoming holiday season will have to adjust their booking arrangements, with the transport operator introducing a requirement for children aged five and above to occupy separately reserved seats.

The company has also tightened its boarding and drop-off rules, limiting passenger pick-ups and arrivals to locations where it has established offices.

In a notice to customers on November 25, 2026, ENA Coach said the separate seating requirement would apply to all its buses and shuttle services, urging parents and guardians to factor it in when booking tickets.

The operator explained that the measure was intended to improve passenger safety and ensure travellers have adequate space throughout their journeys.

"Please note that, for the safety and comfort of all passengers, every child aged five years and above must have their own seat booked," the company said.

Besides the changes affecting families, the company has introduced stricter guidelines on where passengers can board its vehicles and where they can be dropped off.

Travellers have been cautioned against requesting pick-ups at roadside points or other locations where ENA Coach does not have an office. The same restriction applies to drop-offs, which will only be conducted at the company's designated offices.

"No boarding where we do not have an office. Drop-offs are only done at our offices," the notice stated.

ENA Coach said the revised arrangements were designed to make its operations more orderly while safeguarding the comfort and security of passengers.

The company expressed appreciation to its customers for their cooperation and urged them to comply with the new requirements when organising their journeys.

Those who need clarification on the changes or intend to make reservations have been asked to contact the operator for assistance.

ENA Coach has an extensive transport network comprising more than 30 routes, linking Nairobi with destinations in Western Kenya, Nyanza and the Coast. The company serves several major travel corridors, connecting passengers to different parts of the country.

The changes come as transport operators prepare for increased passenger traffic during the 2026 festive season, when many Kenyans are expected to travel to spend the holidays with family and friends.

Meanwhile, road safety enforcement has been stepped up as authorities seek to prevent accidents during the high-traffic period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working alongside the National Police Service, public service vehicle Sacco representatives and other agencies, has intensified inspections and awareness activities through Operation Msimu Bila Ajali and Usalama Barabarani.

The campaigns are intended to curb road crashes and fatalities through increased highway patrols, vehicle checks and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Inspection teams are conducting checks both during the day and at night along major transport routes, with particular attention being paid to speed limits, passenger numbers and seatbelt use.

Authorities are also examining whether vehicles have properly functioning speed limiters capable of transmitting information to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

Other areas being assessed include the validity of driving licences, PSV badges, inspection stickers, passenger manifests and driver logs.