Ethiopia: Tigray rebels withdraw from Mekelle as fighting intensifies

Rebel forces in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region say they have temporarily withdrawn from the regional capital, Mekelle, as fighting with federal forces moves towards the city.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been running the region, said the decision was made due to concerns over the safety of civilians.

Two residents in Mekelle said pro-government forces now control the city and that TPLF fighters have abandoned it. One resident also reported that mobile phone services had resumed in parts of the city.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks between the TPLF and federal government forces, alongside allied fighters, in parts of Tigray, Afar and Amhara.

The latest development has raised concerns that the conflict could further destabilise the Horn of Africa and draw in neighbouring countries.

The United States has called for restraint and dialogue as regional leaders prepare to meet in Egypt to discuss the conflict.

Tigray residents are still recovering from a devastating two-year civil war that ended in 2022 after the African Union brokered the Pretoria Agreement.

Tensions have worsened over the past six months, with both sides accusing each other of violating the peace deal.

Last month, the TPLF joined six other armed movements, including the Fano militia from Amhara, to form an alliance seeking to remove Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government from power.

The previous civil war was one of the deadliest conflicts of the century, with an African Union mediator estimating that about 600,000 people died.

Ethiopia and Eritrea also severed diplomatic relations on Friday after Addis Ababa accused Asmara of supporting the new rebel alliance, an allegation Eritrea denied.

Ethiopia has also accused Egypt of supporting the rebels, leading to a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

The United Nations has warned that the deteriorating security situation in northern Ethiopia is disrupting humanitarian operations and has called on all sides to ensure safe and unhindered access to people in need.