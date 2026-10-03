Gachagua says US tour has proved critics wrong after impeachment

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has turned the spotlight on his political life after impeachment, saying predictions that he would quickly fade away have been contradicted by the reception he is receiving during his tour of the United States.

Addressing Kenyans living in Massachusetts, Boston, on Friday, October 2, 2026, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader revisited the events surrounding his removal from office and the expectations that his political career would soon be over.

Gachagua said his critics believed impeachment would push him out of public life, but claimed he had instead continued to draw attention during his engagements across the US.

He said his current tour had taken him to different states, where he has met Kenyans as well as millionaires and billionaires whom he said were interested in hearing his views.

“The story of Rigathi Gachagua, after he was hounded out of office, is a story that will be told for many years, many years,” he said.

The former Deputy President said he had been portrayed as a politician whose influence would disappear immediately after leaving office.

“A man who was killed and buried is now all over America, meeting millionaires and billionaires eager to listen to him, moving from one state to another, and Kenyans waiting for his every word every day,” he said.

Gachagua said the interest in his statements had continued despite his departure from government, claiming that Kenyans were keen to follow his comments and engagements.

He said some people now wake up wanting to know what he had said during his meetings in the US, which he presented as evidence that the predictions about his political future had not come to pass.

‘Banished to Wamunyoro’

Gachagua also recalled how his political future was discussed after his removal, saying some of his opponents expected him to retreat to his rural home and remain away from public affairs.

“This was a man who was killed, buried, and banished to a village called Wamunyoro,” he said.

He then referred to remarks he attributed to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa after his impeachment.

According to Gachagua, Barasa had said he would not even be able to address a village gathering in Wamunyoro following his removal from office.

Gachagua used his meetings with Kenyans in the US to contrast those predictions with the turnout he says he has witnessed during his tour.

“There I am,” Gachagua said, before pointing to the attendance at his engagements.

He specifically compared his meetings in Texas with an engagement President William Ruto held with Kenyans in New York, claiming that his events attracted a larger number of Kenyans.

“My meetings in Texas were bigger than the one Ruto had in New York. I had more Kenyans,” he said.

Gachagua further claimed that the pattern had continued in other parts of the US, saying his meetings had attracted large numbers of Kenyans wherever he had travelled.

“Wherever I’ve gone, I have more Kenyans,” he said.