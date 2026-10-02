Jambojet reopens Nairobi-Entebbe route with Sh22,950 fares

Travellers between Kenya and Uganda now have a direct daily air link after Jambojet brought back its Nairobi-Entebbe service, with the airline setting the starting one-way fare at Sh22,950.

The low-cost carrier resumed the route on Friday, October 2, with its first flight taking off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. The 65-minute service is aimed at serving business people, traders, tourists and passengers travelling to visit relatives and friends.

Jambojet initially launched flights between Nairobi and Entebbe in 2018 and operated the route for almost two years. The airline has now returned to Uganda with a larger network, an expanded fleet and increased operating capacity as it seeks to meet demand for travel between the two countries.

Speaking at the launch, Jambojet CEO and Managing Director Karanja Ndegwa said the airline's experience from its earlier operations on the route would support its renewed service.

“We are returning to Entebbe with the experience we gained from our first chapter on the route, a densified network and a clear ambition to make regional travel more accessible and reliable. We are therefore bringing our low-cost proposition together with direct, reliable and on-time connectivity.”

Jambojet will operate one flight daily at the start of the renewed service and plans to raise the number of frequencies if passenger demand increases.

The connection will also open up Jambojet's Kenyan destinations to travellers from Uganda. Passengers arriving in Kenya through Entebbe will be able to connect to Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Lamu, while travellers from Kenya will have a direct option for trips to Uganda.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei said the return of the route would make it easier for tourists to visit destinations in both countries during the same trip.

“This Entebbe–Nairobi service will make it easier for visitors to combine experiences across our two countries. A traveller can enjoy Uganda’s wildlife, culture and natural beauty, then connect conveniently to Kenya’s savannahs, mountains, cities and coast," she said.

"Visitors arriving in Kenya will likewise have a more accessible gateway to Uganda and the wider Great Lakes region. Jambojet’s daily service will give travellers greater choice and flexibility, enhance convenience and capacity, and create an opportunity to grow this market further.”

Jambojet Board Director Patricia Ithau said the airline's regional ambitions have grown alongside its expansion in the Kenyan market.

“When Jambojet started operations, our role was fundamentally about making air travel more accessible within Kenya. Today, having carried more than 10 million passengers and built a strong domestic network, our ambition is expanding. We want to connect more people, more markets, and more opportunities across East Africa.”

She said the airline's expansion would focus on routes supported by actual demand and sustainable business opportunities.

“Regional growth is not simply about adding routes. It is about building a network that responds to genuine demand and creates a sustainable value for the markets we serve. The return to Entebbe is one step in that journey,” she added.

Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika said improved air links would help Kenya pursue its wider goal of strengthening its role as an aviation hub in the region.

“Today, we are not simply celebrating a new flight schedule. We are celebrating the opening of another gateway through which people can travel, businesses can thrive, investors can explore opportunities, tourists can discover our region, and communities can strengthen their links with the wider East African market and beyond. I commend the Jambo Jet team for this important investment in connectivity.”

The reinstated route is expected to support increased travel between Kenya and Uganda for trade, business, tourism and visits to family and friends.

For Ugandan passengers, the service provides direct access to Nairobi and onward travel to destinations covered by Jambojet's Kenyan network. Kenyan travellers will similarly have a direct connection to Uganda.

Jambojet said it will engage travel agents, corporate customers, tourism organisations and other partners in Kenya and Uganda to build the route and assess opportunities for further regional connections.

The return to Entebbe comes during a period of expansion for the airline. Jambojet increased its active fleet to 11 aircraft in April 2026 and reached the 10 million passenger mark in June.

The airline recorded an On-Time Performance of 86.45 per cent in July 2026, when it also held an estimated 57 per cent share of Kenya's domestic aviation market.