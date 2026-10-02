KeNHA to partially close Mombasa-bound Waiyaki Way lanes for one month

Motorists using Waiyaki Way have been put on notice of a month-long partial closure of the Mombasa-bound lanes between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) undertakes maintenance works on the busy road.

The restriction will begin on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and remain in place until Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to a public notice issued by the authority.

The affected stretch forms part of Waiyaki Way, a major Nairobi transport corridor connecting the city centre to western parts of the capital and providing links to routes used by motorists travelling towards western Kenya and neighbouring regions.

The section between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange is located within a busy part of Nairobi where traffic volumes can rise sharply, particularly during peak travel periods. Motorists using the route during the maintenance period will therefore have to rely on the sections that remain open or choose alternative roads.

In the notice dated October 1 and signed by KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli, the authority said the partial closure would affect the Mombasa-bound carriageway to create room for the planned highway maintenance.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road) between Kempinski and Museum Hill Interchange on the Mombasa bound lanes will be partially closed temporarily from Thursday, October 8, 2026 to Saturday, November 7, 2026.”

KeNHA said the temporary restriction is necessary to facilitate the maintenance works on the affected section while allowing traffic to continue using the portions of the road that will not be closed.

The authority has asked motorists who regularly use Waiyaki Way to prepare for the temporary change and plan their journeys ahead of time. Road users have also been advised to consider alternative routes where necessary to avoid delays and ease pressure around the affected area.

“All Motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period will utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption.”

KeNHA will also put traffic management measures in place around the work area to guide motorists and help maintain movement along the corridor during the maintenance period.

Drivers have been directed to follow the traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed to assist road users.

“Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.”

The authority said the measures are designed to allow the maintenance works to continue while keeping traffic moving through the area.

Motorists approaching the affected stretch have consequently been urged to exercise caution and follow directions given by police officers and traffic marshals at the site.

The partial closure is scheduled to run for about one month, with KeNHA saying normal traffic operations will resume once the maintenance works are completed.

“Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works.”

The temporary restriction is expected to change traffic patterns along the affected stretch for the duration of the works, particularly when traffic volumes are high.

KeNHA has therefore encouraged road users to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional time for travel and use alternative routes where appropriate.

Members of the public seeking clarification or further information on the closure can contact KeNHA through its customer care channels.

The authority has provided the toll-free number 0800-211-244 and customer care number 0700 423 606 for enquiries. KeNHA also listed [email protected] as an email contact.

The authority has further called on motorists to cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals throughout the maintenance period to support safe and orderly movement along the affected section.

The partial closure will take effect on October 8 and remain until November 7, after which normal traffic operations are expected to resume upon completion of the works.