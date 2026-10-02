KICC to tell Raila’s story as ODM begins nationwide October tributes

The memory of Raila Odinga will take over one of Nairobi’s most recognisable landmarks on Friday evening when his life story is projected onto the KICC tower, as nationwide events begin to mark a month set aside in his honour.

The display is scheduled to start at 7pm and will be part of candlelight ceremonies organised by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in different parts of the country to remember the late former Prime Minister, widely known as Baba.

Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, has asked Kenyans to join the tributes by lighting candles from 6pm, whether at the organised events or from wherever they are.

Ida said the candlelight gatherings provide an opportunity for Kenyans to honour Raila as the country enters October, the month in which he died.

She encouraged people across the country to take part in the remembrance by lighting candles and helping create a nationwide tribute to the former Prime Minister.

“The story of Baba will be projected on the iconic KICC tower at exactly 7:00 pm onwards today. Proud to be associated with the KICC,” she said.

Ida also appealed to Kenyans to use the candlelight gesture to remember Raila as the country begins a month dedicated to his memory.

ODM has lined up events in several counties, with the main Nairobi ceremony scheduled for Uhuru Park from 3pm.

The programme also includes Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu, Treasury Square in Mombasa, William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu, Lodwar Baraza Park in Turkana and Kajiado town.

Migori will host its ceremony at Posta Grounds, while similar events are planned in Homa Bay, Kakamega, Wajir, Garissa and Nyamira towns.

Other counties listed for the candlelight ceremonies are Busia, Vihiga, Nakuru, Kilifi, Kiambu and Kisii.

The events are being held under the theme “Mwezi wa Baba”, with ODM dedicating October to remembering Raila and his contribution to Kenya’s political and public life.

Raila’s family, political allies, ODM supporters and members of the public are expected to participate in the various ceremonies taking place across the country.

The KICC display is expected to form a key part of the Nairobi programme, with images and the story of Raila set to appear on the tower during the evening.

ODM communications director P.A. Etale said more venues would be communicated to facilitate media coverage of the events.

The ceremonies mark the beginning of a month-long period of remembrance focused on Raila’s decades in Kenyan politics and his contribution to the country’s political and democratic development.

Raila died on October 15, 2025.