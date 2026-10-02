Migwena Grounds set for Raila’s first death anniversary

Migwena Grounds will host the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death on October 15, with his family also preparing to unveil a mausoleum being built at the site.

The family said preparations for the anniversary are in the final stages, with work at the grounds nearing completion ahead of the planned celebrations.

Construction of Raila’s mausoleum has also entered its final phase after being completed within two months, according to the family. The structure is expected to be officially unveiled as part of the October 15 programme.

The choice of Migwena was linked to Raila’s long association with the grounds, where he regularly attended sporting events, including India sports games.

“Raila valued Migwena so much. He used to attend most of our India sports games. It’s a holy place we value so much, that’s why we are going to do the anniversary in that field,” the family representative said.

The family said the venue carries important memories of Raila and was considered suitable for an occasion dedicated to remembering his life and legacy.

Family members, friends and members of the public are expected to attend the anniversary, which will include prayers and other activities in memory of the former Prime Minister.

The family said the programme will also offer those attending an opportunity to reflect on Raila’s struggles and achievements throughout his life.

It has invited members of the public to join the celebrations, saying Raila had a wide following across different sections of society.

“Things are ready and there are going to be many activities taking place. We welcome everybody on that occasion because Raila was loved by everybody,” he said.

The anniversary will also bring Raila’s relatives together to remember him, with the family describing the gathering as a moment of unity.

The mausoleum unveiling will be one of the major events during the October 15 commemoration, marking the completion of the structure being prepared in Raila’s memory.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, making this year’s event the first anniversary of his death. The commemorations will combine prayers, remembrance and activities celebrating his life, struggles and achievements.