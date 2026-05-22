Okoa Uchumi coalition faults Sh4.82 trillion budget over rising debt and failing services

The Okoa Uchumi Campaign Coalition has criticised the government’s proposed Sh4.82 trillion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, warning that the country risks sinking further into debt while millions of Kenyans continue to struggle with poor public services and a harsh economic environment.

In a statement released on May 21, 2026, the coalition accused the government of going beyond its own spending limits despite growing pressure on healthcare, education, and other essential services.

“We are witnessing a terrifying contradiction: a government that tables an astronomical budget for the Financial Year FY 2026/27 of Sh4.82 trillion, brazenly exceeding its own Budget Policy Statement ceiling by Sh69.3 billion, even as basic services like healthcare and public education rapidly decline,” the group said.

The coalition expressed concern over the government’s plan to fund the budget, saying Treasury’s target of collecting Sh2.986 trillion in taxes may be difficult to achieve due to signs of a slowing economy.

According to the group, pushing for higher tax collection at a time when businesses and households are under financial pressure could worsen the burden on taxpayers.

Okoa Uchumi also pointed to the country’s expanding fiscal deficit, saying it has now crossed Sh1.1 trillion. The coalition noted that the government plans to borrow Sh995.7 billion locally, an amount it said makes up nearly 90 per cent of all borrowing projected for the financial year.

The group warned that heavy domestic borrowing could reduce the amount of money available for lending to businesses and investors, slowing economic activity further.

“To finance this insatiable appetite for spending, the state has resorted to predatory tax surveillance, unchecked high-handedness, and blatant systemic corruption,” the coalition said.

The organisation further accused the government of failing to ensure accountability in the use of public funds, particularly in sectors that directly affect citizens.

It claimed corruption and inefficiency continue to drain resources in healthcare and education, even as taxpayers contribute more money to government coffers.

The coalition maintained that ordinary Kenyans are not seeing the benefits of increased government spending and called for urgent reforms in public finance management.

Among its proposals, the group urged the government to cut unnecessary expenditure and ensure fiscal discipline in the management of public resources. It also called for all borrowed funds to be directed toward development projects rather than recurrent expenses.

The coalition further demanded stronger transparency and oversight measures in sectors such as health, education, and energy.

“We condemn the government's rising intolerance and violence against citizens who raise legitimate concerns, even as the real perpetrators of economic crimes walk free with absolute impunity,” the statement added.