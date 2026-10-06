Oburu dismisses health reports as office assures Kenyans he is well

ODM leader Oburu Oginga’s office has moved to quell growing speculation about his health, dismissing social media reports as false and assuring Kenyans that the Siaya Senator is recovering and in good spirits.

A communiqué issued by the Office of the Party Leader on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, urged the public to disregard unverified claims about Oburu’s wellbeing and instead rely on official communication.

The secretariat said the spread of what it described as malicious propaganda was unfortunate, warning that social media should not become a platform for spreading false claims, causing distress to families or attacking individuals.

“We wish to assure the general public, members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the people of Siaya County, and the entire nation that Dr. Oburu Oginga is well, safe, and in good spirits,” the communiqué stated.

According to the statement, Oburu was working on his official speech for the handover ceremony of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi when the reports about his health circulated.

The ODM leader is, however, under instructions from his doctors to take forced rest and avoid demanding physical engagements as he continues to recover.

His secretariat said the reduced physical activity had not stopped him from following developments within the party and the country, adding that he remained mentally alert, fully updated and involved in key party and national issues.

The clarification came hours after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga gave her own update following a visit to the Siaya Senator on Tuesday evening.

“My PL Dr Oburu is recovering steadily. I was with him this evening and he is in high spirits. We continue to pray for his full recovery,” Wanga said in a post on X.

Oburu’s health had attracted attention after he visited Nairobi Hospital over the weekend, leading to reports about his condition.

ODM communications director Philip Etale also sought to calm concerns, saying Oburu had gone to the facility for a routine medical check-up rather than an emergency admission.

Etale said he had spoken to Oburu on Monday evening and rejected claims that the ODM leader had been rushed to hospital.

“Oburu is back. He went to Nairobi Hospital for a routine check-up, you know, at his age. He’s an old man. There’s no cause for alarm,” Etale said.

He urged journalists and members of the public to confirm information before publishing or sharing reports concerning Oburu’s health.

The latest developments come less than two weeks after Oburu returned to Kenya on September 25, 2026, following several weeks in the United Kingdom, where he had travelled for medical checks.

In September, the ODM leader confirmed that the trip had been undertaken on the advice of his doctors and party leadership. He said the time away would allow him to attend to his health needs while also taking a break to rest.

Following his return, Wanga said Oburu required additional time to regain his strength before resuming his normal public programme.

His office has now reiterated that he will continue to rest and limit physical engagements in line with medical advice, while remaining active on important party and national matters.