Osotsi: Linda Mwananchi Movement set to replace Sifuna’s TEP political vehicle

The political movement associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is set to adopt the name Linda Mwananchi Movement, replacing The Equitable Party as its political vehicle.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi announced the change during the unveiling of TEP in Nairobi on Sunday, saying the movement secured the name after successfully challenging its registration in court.

“Tuko na jina letu ambalo walitusumbua, na tukaenda kortini tukawashinda. Sasa tuko na jina Linda Mwananchi Movement,” Osotsi said.

He said Sunday’s event was mainly meant to unveil the party that would be used by the movement, with a bigger launch planned later.

“Leo haikuwa sherehe. Leo ilikuwa tu ni kuannounce jina ya chama ni nini,” he said.

Osotsi also called on supporters across the 47 counties to help build the movement’s structures, including opening offices across the country.

He said the party would seek to field candidates from different communities in the 2027 General Election.

“Tutahakikisha kwamba tuko na representation ya makabila yote ya Kenya,” Osotsi said.

The announcement came after Sifuna was formally unveiled as the movement’s presidential candidate, with the leadership expected to announce the date for the formal launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

In what appears to be a well-calculated political move, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also confirmed that TEP will soon receive a makeover.

“As has been resolved by the Linda Mwananchi principals, we shall seek to rename this party, TEP, to the Linda Mwananchi Movement, because the movement is one that all of you here have built individually,” Sifuna said.

"So as we stand here, we have a brand, and we have a party."

Last week, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties officially approved the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name, clearing the way for the political outfit to proceed with its registration.

In a letter dated Thursday, October 1, Registrar John Lorionkou said the decision followed a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, which ordered the Registrar to reserve the name within seven days.

The name reservation is valid for 90 days, giving the faction a window to complete the provisional and formal registration of the political party ahead of the 2027 General Election.