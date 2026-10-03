Pregnant woman’s body found by roadside as Kirinyaga residents demand answers

The discovery of a pregnant woman’s body by the roadside in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, has left residents demanding answers as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Catherine Njeru was found dead early Friday morning along the Piai-Itangi Murram Road, in an area under Itangi Police Station. Preliminary observations by police showed visible injuries on her head and hip, raising questions over what happened before she was found.

The death has since triggered a joint investigation involving officers from the Kirinyaga County Directorate of Criminal Investigations and local police investigators, with regional criminal investigations teams also joining the inquiry.

The detectives, led by the Kirinyaga County Criminal Investigations Officer, visited the scene and began examining the circumstances surrounding Njeru’s death.

The Inspector General of the National Police Service has been briefed on the case and directed the Director of Criminal Investigations to move with speed in establishing what happened.

NPS Director of Corporate Communication and spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the police leadership was closely following developments in the case.

“The IG-NPS has been kept briefed on this heinous crime and has directed the Director of Criminal Investigations to expedite the investigation and establish the facts,” Nyaga said.

The death has also stirred anger in Murinduko villages, where residents blocked the road leading to South Ngariama in protest and to demand answers over Njeru’s death.

The blockade disrupted movement in the area as residents sought clarity on the events leading to the discovery of the woman’s body.

Among the issues raised by residents were allegations that Njeru had been thrown out of a police vehicle.

The National Police Service, however, did not confirm the allegation in its statement, saying investigations were still ongoing to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Police urged residents to remain calm and avoid speculation as detectives continue piecing together what happened.

The NPS also appealed to anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation to report to the nearest police station or any law enforcement officer.

Members of the public can also share information through the toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911.

The police service expressed its condolences to Njeru’s family, relatives and friends following her death.

The NPS said it remained committed to “expeditious and conclusive investigations” and promised to provide further progress reports as the inquiry continues.