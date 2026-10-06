President Ruto to commission Raila Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo

President William Ruto is set to lead the dedication and official commissioning of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

The ceremony will take place as the country marks one year since the death of Raila Odinga and observes “Mwezi wa Baba”, a month dedicated to remembering and honouring his life, legacy and contribution to Kenya.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hannah Cheptumo said the commissioning of the mausoleum would be an important national occasion, given Raila’s long involvement in Kenya’s political and democratic history.

“Tomorrow, His Excellency President William Ruto will lead in the Dedication and Official Commissioning of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo,” Cheptumo said.

She described the mausoleum as more than a physical structure, saying it would serve as a repository of memory, history and identity.

“A mausoleum is not merely a structure. It is a repository of memory, history and identity,” she said.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the facility will provide a physical space where future generations can learn about Raila’s life and understand the historical circumstances in which he lived and served the country.

The mausoleum was completed through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and is now being placed under the stewardship of the National Museums of Kenya (NMK).

Cheptumo said the transition to the NMK would place responsibility on the institution to ensure the site is professionally conserved, documented, interpreted and protected for future generations.

“Its transition into the stewardship of the Museums of Kenya now brings an equally important responsibility to ensure that the site is professionally conserved, documented, interpreted and protected for generations to come,” she said.

Raila, who died a year ago, was a prominent figure in Kenya’s political history and served as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013. His public career spanned several decades and included a prominent role in the country’s multiparty democracy and constitutional reform processes.

Cheptumo said Raila’s legacy was closely linked to major chapters in Kenya’s history, particularly the country’s democratic development and constitutional transformation.

“The legacy of the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is inseparable from important chapters in Kenya’s history,” she said.

She added that his engagement with Pan-African ideals would also remain part of the historical record that future generations should be able to study and understand.

The commissioning comes amid nationwide activities to mark the first anniversary of Raila’s death and honour his contribution to public life.

Cheptumo commended President Ruto for his leadership in overseeing the completion of the national undertaking.

“I commend H.E. President William Ruto for His leadership that has brought this National undertaking to completion,” she said.

The mausoleum is expected to serve as a permanent site of remembrance for Raila while preserving aspects of his life and public contribution for future generations.