Riara University probes students linked to viral bathroom assault video.

A viral bathroom video has placed Riara University under scrutiny after claims emerged that some of the women seen in the footage are students at the institution.

The recording, which has spread widely across social media, appears to show several women confronting another woman before the situation turns physical. It has since triggered public concern over bullying, intimidation and the treatment of the woman shown in the footage.

Riara University said it was aware of the video and had begun examining the circumstances after reports linked some of the people featured to the institution.

“It has come to our attention that some of the individuals depicted in the video are reportedly students at Riara University,” the university said in a statement issued on Friday, October 2, 2026.

The institution did not name the individuals seen in the footage and did not confirm that they had been formally identified as Riara University students.

University condemns conduct

Riara said the behaviour shown in the video was contrary to the standards expected of members of its community.

“Riara University unequivocally condemns violence, intimidation, bullying, harassment or misconduct in any form,” the institution stated.

The university’s response comes amid continued circulation of the footage, with online users demanding answers over the incident and calling for accountability.

The video appears to show several women inside a washroom, where an altercation involving another woman develops into physical contact.

The footage, however, does not capture events leading up to the confrontation. As a result, it does not provide the full circumstances surrounding what happened or explain how the incident began.

The identities of those involved have also not been independently established.

Incident was outside university

Riara clarified that the alleged incident did not happen within the university’s premises.

“While the alleged event occurred off-campus, such behaviour directly contradicts our institutional values and our code of conduct for students,” the University stated.

The university’s position means it can still examine the conduct of any students found to have been involved, despite the reported incident taking place away from campus.

Riara starts review

The institution said its leadership had moved to establish the facts surrounding the video and assess the matter under its existing rules.

“The University leadership has initiated an internal review of the matter in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct and institutional policies, and we are committed to cooperation with investigative authorities,” it stated.

The process will seek to establish whether Riara students were among those involved and whether their conduct amounted to a breach of the university’s student code or other institutional policies.

Riara has not announced any disciplinary measures against specific individuals.

It has also not disclosed whether any students have been suspended, summoned or subjected to other action while the review is ongoing.

Footage sparks wider debate

The incident has prompted renewed discussion online about bullying and harassment among young people, particularly over how institutions should respond when alleged misconduct involving students happens away from campus.

The video has attracted calls from members of the public for accountability.

There have also been reports that people linked to the confrontation issued apologies.



Riara University has not independently confirmed those reports.

For now, the university’s review is expected to establish what happened, identify whether any of its students were involved and determine whether its disciplinary rules apply to those found to have taken part.