Ruto holds talks with Kiir as South Sudan prepares for December elections

President William Ruto on Monday hosted South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit at State House, Nairobi, for high-level bilateral talks, in Kiir’s first foreign visit since the dissolution of South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity.

The visit comes as South Sudan prepares for its General Election scheduled for December 22, 2026, with Kenya offering to support the electoral process and encourage dialogue among political parties.

Ruto said Kenya and South Sudan have strong relations and agreed to continue creating more opportunities for trade and investment for citizens of both countries.

“We expressed satisfaction with the strong relations between our two nations and resolved to continue opening more opportunities for trade and investment for our citizens,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan President also thanked Kiir for South Sudan’s participation in last week’s launch of the Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, highlighting the project’s regional economic significance.

Ruto further commended South Sudan for proceeding with plans for the December election and said Kenya stands ready to support the country as it prepares for the electoral process.

He also encouraged dialogue and consensus among all parties.

The South Sudan government said the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, preparations for the elections and measures needed to ensure a peaceful, credible and inclusive electoral process.

South Sudan Presidential Press Secretary Ambassador Arek Ajou Deng said the talks also covered economic and infrastructure cooperation between Juba and Nairobi.

According to the South Sudan government, the two leaders discussed the respective roles of Kenya and South Sudan in supporting the operation of the Lamu refinery and strengthening related economic partnerships.

The talks also explored ways of expanding economic cooperation and developing strategic infrastructure that could benefit both countries.

Kiir arrived in Kenya on Sunday and was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, alongside officials from the South Sudanese Embassy in Kenya led by Ambassador Simon Juach Deng.

The visit comes at a significant time for South Sudan, which is transitioning towards the next phase of its political process following the dissolution of the transitional government.