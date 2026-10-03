Ruto mourns 17 Mombasa pilgrims killed in Salama crash

President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to families of 17 Catholic pilgrims from Mombasa who died in a road accident while travelling to Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

Ruto said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the pilgrims from St Matthias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, who died at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

In his message on Saturday, October 3, 2026, the President extended his condolences to the bereaved families, friends, fellow parishioners and the wider Catholic community following the tragedy.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, in a road accident at Salama while travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day,” Ruto said.

The pilgrims were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia, Nakuru County, to take part in the National Prayer Day when the accident occurred.

Ruto said the country was standing with the affected families as they mourned their loved ones, while praying for strength and comfort during the difficult period.

“We stand with them in this difficult moment and pray that God grants them strength, comfort and peace,” he said.

The President also remembered those who survived the accident but sustained injuries, wishing them a quick recovery.

“We also pray for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua separately expressed his condolences following the deaths, saying he learnt of the tragedy with great pain.

Gachagua sent his thoughts and prayers to the families and relatives of the deceased as well as the Catholic Church, which was gathering at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru for the National Prayer Day.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, relatives, and the entire Catholic Church on this National Prayer Day being marked by Catholics at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru,” Gachagua said.

He also sent his condolences to Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, the clergy and the Catholic fraternity in Kenya.

“As we pray for our nation, we remember the faithful departed deeply in our hearts and pray for comfort for their families. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our faithful departed,” he said.

Mombasa Archdiocese confirms deaths

The Archdiocese of Mombasa confirmed the deaths of the 17 pilgrims from St Matthias Mulumba Catholic Parish, Mikindani.

In a statement, the Archdiocese said it was saddened by the “untimely passing” of the pilgrims who were travelling to Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

“We are saddened with lots of grief to announce the untimely passing on of seventeen (17) pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba, Mikindani, in an accident that occurred at Salama,” the statement read.

The Archdiocese said the pilgrims were headed to the National Shrine in Subukia when the accident occurred.

The church urged the faithful to pray for the repose of the victims' souls and for their bereaved families, St Matthias Mulumba Parish and the wider Archdiocese.

“Let us pray for the repose of their souls as we pray for their families, St. Mathias Mulumba parish and the Archdiocese as a whole, so that we may find solace and consolation in the Lord,” the statement added.

The condolence messages came as the Catholic community mourned the pilgrims who died while travelling to take part in the National Prayer Day.