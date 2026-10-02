Ruto revives ‘Mr 40’ jibe as Kalonzo age debate heats up

President William Ruto has challenged Mombasa voters to judge political leaders by what they have delivered in public office rather than their age or physical appearance, in remarks that appeared aimed at Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking during his Coast tour on Friday, October 2, 2026, Ruto questioned whether appearance should play any role in deciding who deserves political office, telling voters to instead examine the work and results associated with those seeking their support.

“You, leave matters of appearance alone. I hear he says, ‘Look at Ruto and me, who looks older between me and Ruto?’ Leave matters of age. Politics and leadership are not about appearance. They are about work,” Ruto stated.

The President made the remarks while addressing residents in Watamu, Kilifi County, before turning his attention to voters in Mombasa and the leaders they will elect in the 2027 General Election.

He reminded residents that the election will involve choices for Members of County Assembly, MPs, governors and the President, urging them to consider the record of each candidate.

“I am asking you, the people of Mombasa, aren't you the ones who elect leaders? You elect MCAs, you elect the governor, you elect members of Parliament, and you are the ones who elect the President,” he said.

Ruto then put the question of appearance against that of performance, asking residents to identify what should guide their decisions at the ballot.

“I am asking you, when you elect a leader, do you choose them because of their appearance or because of their work? Appearance or work? Tell Mr 40, when you elect leaders, do you choose appearance or work?”

The “Mr 40” reference was directed at Kalonzo, whom Ruto has repeatedly used the nickname for in recent weeks as he questions the Wiper leader's long career in politics.

Kalonzo entered Parliament after winning the Kitui North by-election in 1985 and went on to serve in several senior government positions. His roles included Foreign Affairs Minister, Education Minister and Environment Minister, before he became Vice-President under President Mwai Kibaki from 2008 to 2013.

Ruto has increasingly used Kalonzo’s four decades in politics as part of his criticism of the opposition leader, questioning what he achieved during his years in public service.

Kalonzo has pushed back against the criticism, presenting his long political career as experience and pointing to his record in defending the rule of law. On September 27, 2026, he acknowledged in Bondo, Siaya County, that he had spent 40 years in politics but rejected the way Ruto had portrayed his record.

The two politicians have also traded remarks over their ages and appearance.

Kalonzo was born on December 24, 1953, while Ruto was born on December 21, 1966. As of October 2026, Kalonzo is 72 and Ruto is 59.

The age debate has emerged alongside wider discussions about the opposition’s possible presidential choice for the 2027 election, with Kalonzo among the experienced politicians seeking the presidency and younger leaders such as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also featuring in discussions about the next generation of political leadership.

On September 12, 2026, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi urged Kalonzo to back Sifuna, arguing that older politicians should consider supporting and mentoring younger leaders.

Kalonzo has continued to position himself in the opposition and has previously rejected suggestions of working with Ruto ahead of the 2027 election. On July 30, 2026, he said he would remain in the opposition and meet Ruto “at the ballot.”

During his address in Mombasa, Ruto also warned voters against allowing political noise, divisions and false claims to shape their decisions.

“Do you choose appearance or work, or noise? Do you choose intrigue or work? Do you choose lies or work? It is work that determines a leader,” he said.

The President further criticised politicians who, in his view, had spent many years in leadership without having a record of work to show voters.

“I find people who have been here for many years, but have no work to show for it, because they move around on the basis of appearance,” Ruto said.

The latest exchange comes as political parties and leaders intensify their preparations for the August 2027 General Election. Ruto is seeking a second term, while Kalonzo is among opposition politicians positioning themselves for the presidency as talks over political alliances and the opposition's preferred candidate continue.