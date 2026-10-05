Sakaja calls for clean-up campaign ahead of El Niño rains

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called on residents to take part in a citywide clean-up campaign as the county intensifies preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

Speaking on Sunday, Sakaja said residents, neighbourhood associations and county teams must work together to clear garbage and drainage systems in flood-prone areas ahead of the heavy rains.

He said drainage works are progressing in Kamulu, with the county also working with KENHA and KURA to improve drainage and crossings around Ruai Junction.

“And I’m very happy with the progress that is being made in Kamulu. We are going to speed it up, of course,” Sakaja said.

He said the county’s Green Army, ward administrators and national government agencies are also involved in the preparations.

“Of course, after Kamulu, we’re at Ruai Junction, where we’re working with other agencies, KENHA especially, and some parts KURA, where they’re sorting out the crossings there, increasing… the size of the drains, clearing it,” he said.

Sakaja said another major clean-up will be held on October 10, which is Mazingira Day, urging residents to participate through their neighbourhood associations.

“So, with… with your resident associations and our green army and our ward administrators, together with the national government officials, we shall announce the venues where everybody should come out, and let’s just do it,” he said.

The county has deployed about 4,500 Green Army personnel across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties to support waste collection, drainage clearance and maintenance of public spaces.