Sifuna seeks Mt Kenya’s verdict on opposition presidential candidate

The race for the opposition presidential ticket took centre stage in Kirinyaga on Saturday after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna challenged Mt Kenya leaders and residents to help determine who should fly the opposition flag in the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna raised the issue while addressing mourners at the burial of Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, on October 3, 2026.

With several politicians linked to the emerging opposition contest present at the ceremony, Sifuna asked the people of Kirinyaga to take charge of the debate over the presidential candidate and running mate.

“I suspect you people are asking who is fit to be the candidate. As I stand here in Kirinyaga, from what I have heard, you are asking who should be the candidate and who should be the deputy,” Sifuna said.

The senator then urged the gathering to use the occasion to resolve the question of who should lead the opposition in the next election.

“So why don’t we finish this matter today? Let us finish this matter today,” he said.

Sifuna brought former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua into the conversation, asking whether Mt Kenya already had a candidate it considered its own in the developing contest.

He also pointed to the presence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, while noting that Linda Mwananchi had expressed support for his presidential ambitions.

“Linda Mwananchi has said this Sifuna is okay. Kalonzo is here, Matiang’i is here. Why don’t we leave this matter to the people of Kirinyaga and finish this matter today?” he posed.

His remarks came as preparations continue around the political formation associated with his 2027 presidential bid.

The Registrar of Political Parties has approved reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name, giving the Sifuna-led formation 90 days to complete the remaining registration requirements.

Linda Mwananchi backs Sifuna

Linda Mwananchi had in September endorsed Sifuna as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.

The movement made the announcement as it prepared to unveil the political party through which Sifuna is expected to pursue his presidential ambitions.

The group had earlier challenged the rejection of its application to reserve the Linda Mwananchi name.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal directed the Registrar of Political Parties to reconsider the application, after which the registrar approved reservation of the name.

Sifuna also used his address in Kirinyaga to raise the question of what would follow if he was handed the opposition presidential flag.

He asked the gathering whether that development would affect the plans of the other contenders in the race.

“Nikipewa bendera huyu Kasongo ataenda ama hataenda?” Sifuna asked.

The remarks came a day before the planned unveiling of the political party linked to his movement.

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo had said the Linda Mwananchi party would be officially launched on Sunday, October 3, although the venue had not been disclosed.