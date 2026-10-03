Uhuru joins opposition leaders at Martha Karua’s father’s funeral

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Martha Karua’s family and senior political leaders in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, on Saturday as the former Cabinet minister buried her father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

Uhuru was among leaders who attended the funeral service at Mugumo Primary School before the family proceeded to Kathande for the burial. Mwalimu Jackson died on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at his family home in Kirinyaga.

The ceremony brought together leaders from different political formations, including Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi.



Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro were also present.

Matiang’i said he had joined Karua, her family, friends and other Kenyans to honour the late teacher.

“Today, I joined my sister Hon. Martha Karua, her family, friends and fellow Kenyans at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, for the funeral service of her beloved father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua,” Matiang’i stated.

“Together with leaders from across the country, we stand with the Karua family in prayer and solidarity as they lay their patriarch to rest. May the Lord comfort the family, and may Mwalimu Jackson Karua rest in eternal peace.”

Kalonzo also attended the service and streamed proceedings on his official social media platforms for those unable to travel to Kirinyaga.

Sifuna shared his presence at Mugumo Primary School, while photographs from the venue showed Wamalwa and Mwangaza among the mourners.

The funeral came two days after a requiem Mass for Mwalimu Jackson was held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Thursday, October 1. Sifuna, Mwangaza and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino were among those who attended the memorial service.

Martha Karua previously said she and her siblings spent time with their father on the day he died and sang his favourite gospel hymn before she travelled back to Nairobi. She later received news of his death while on the journey.

Mwalimu Jackson was remembered as a teacher, disciplinarian and principled family man whose values influenced his children and the wider community.

Uhuru had sent his condolences to the Karua family on September 28, describing the late teacher as a man committed to education and strong family values.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hon. Martha Karua and the entire Karua family following the passing of her beloved father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua,” Kenyatta said.

He said the late teacher had left a lasting legacy through his children, grandchildren and others he influenced.

“His values, wisdom and guidance leave an enduring legacy that will continue to live on through his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta also offered prayers to the family.

“At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayer are that the Karua family finds strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” he said.

The family thereafter proceeded to Kathande, where Mwalimu Jackson Karua was laid to rest at the family home.