US authorities seek family of Kenyan man who died in North Carolina

US authorities are appealing for help tracing the family of a Kenyan man who died in North Carolina earlier this month.

Twenty-eight-year-old Henry Mukolwe Macharia died of natural causes in Spring Lake, North Carolina, on September 11, 2026, according to the Spring Lake Police Department.

Macharia was born on August 19, 1998. Authorities say efforts to identify and locate his relatives have so far been unsuccessful, prompting them to appeal to the public for information that could help establish contact with his family.

In a public appeal, the Spring Lake Police Department said anyone who may have contact information for Macharia’s relatives should come forward.

“On September 11, 2026, Henry Mukolwe Macharia, DOB 8/19/1998, died of natural causes in Spring Lake NC. Attempts to locate the family of Macharia have been unsuccessful,” the police department said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about Macharia or his relatives to contact the Spring Lake Police Department on 910-436-0350 or the Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics Office on 910-615-5584.

The appeal is aimed at helping authorities establish contact with Macharia’s next of kin and ensure that his family is informed of his death.

Kenyans in the United States and across the diaspora have also been encouraged to share the appeal with others who may have known Macharia or have information about his family.

The police department said any information that could help identify or locate his relatives would be useful as authorities work to establish contact with his next of kin and facilitate the necessary arrangements following his death.

Macharia’s death comes as authorities continue efforts to trace his family, with no relatives identified publicly so far.

Anyone who knew Macharia, his relatives, or may have information that could help locate his family has been urged to contact the authorities using the numbers provided.