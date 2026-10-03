Wetang’ula Pushes for stronger EALA role in East Africa integration

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for stronger involvement of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and national parliaments in driving regional integration, saying laws and policies must translate into projects that improve lives across the East African Community (EAC).

Speaking in Arusha, Tanzania, during the 21st Meeting of the EAC Bureau of Speakers on Friday, October 2, 2026, Wetang’ula reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to closer regional cooperation, unity and economic growth.

He said EALA should continue to draw its members from the sovereign parliaments of EAC partner states, warning against any move that could weaken the regional assembly or reduce its role.

“EALA should not be left to weaken or look irrelevant. EALA is important in the cog of the wheel of the East African Community,” Wetang’ula said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula together with other speakers at the 21st Meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Bureau of Speakers in Arusha, Tanzania on October 2, 2026 — SPU

The Speaker said Kenya was prepared to host parliamentary leaders from across the region to discuss ways of strengthening EALA and advise Heads of State on measures needed to keep the assembly effective in advancing regional integration and development.

Wetang’ula also urged EAC member states to work together to protect peace and security, noting that instability in one country has wider consequences for the region.

“Any country in the region with instability means all of us will remain unstable. Any member state with a threat means we are all threatened,” he said.

He welcomed Somalia’s adoption of a new Constitution, saying EAC member states would support the country’s political, economic and social development as it works towards normalcy.

Turning to Kenya’s economic plans, Wetang’ula said the country was undertaking major investments as it seeks to move from a middle-income economy towards becoming a developed country.

He pointed to infrastructure, industrialisation and education under Kenya’s “Highway to Singapore” slogan, highlighting investments in energy, transport and manufacturing.

Among the projects he cited was the proposed Dangote Lamu oil refinery, which he said is valued at Sh2 trillion and is expected to create more than 60,000 jobs for people across East Africa.

Wetang’ula also pointed to the Standard Gauge Railway and the dual carriageway connecting Mombasa to Malaba, saying improved transport networks would make it easier to move goods and boost trade within the region.

He further said Kenya was pursuing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, with electricity generated expected to benefit other EAC partner states as regional cooperation continues to grow.

During the meeting, the Bureau of Speakers agreed that Kenya will host an Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of EAC Speakers together with EALA on October 29, 2026.

The Speakers also agreed that the 16th Edition of the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games will be held for 12 days, from December 4 to December 15, 2026.

Wetang’ula welcomed the decisions on behalf of Kenya, expressing readiness to receive delegates and parliamentary representatives from across the EAC partner states.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to efforts aimed at building a more united, integrated and prosperous East African Community.