The Yala Magistrate’s Court has extended an arrest warrant and ordered travel restrictions against a Siaya clinician accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl after he failed to appear in court for plea taking for the second time.

Magistrate R. Otieno on Wednesday directed the Director of Immigration Services to immediately restrict the accused from leaving the country as authorities continue efforts to trace him.

The court also ordered the investigating officer to appear on the next mention date and demonstrate the efforts made to locate the clinician.

The latest orders follow an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which secured an initial arrest warrant earlier this month after the accused failed to attend court for plea taking.

The warrant was subsequently extended two weeks ago after the clinician again failed to appear before the court.

The accused faces a charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

Alternatively, he is charged with committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the same Act.

According to the prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Nelly Omunyolo Omusebe, the alleged offence occurred on diverse dates between January 2026 and August 23, 2026, in Gem Yala Sub-County, Siaya County.

The complainant was aged 14 at the time of the alleged offences.

The prosecution had sought the arrest warrant to ensure the accused appeared before the court to answer the charges.

The court's latest directive seeks to prevent him from evading the ongoing criminal proceedings by leaving the country while investigators continue efforts to establish his whereabouts.

The investigating officer is expected to update the court on the tracing efforts when the matter comes up for mention on December 9, 2026.

The clinician has yet to take plea in the case, and the allegations remain untested in court.