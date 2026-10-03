20,189 Lamu residents get title deeds in Ruto’s Coast land push

Thousands of Lamu residents have received title deeds after President William Ruto handed over 20,189 ownership documents as the government pushes ahead with plans to formalise land ownership across the Coast.

The handover, announced on Saturday, October 3, 2026, covers residents living on various community lands and settlement schemes in Lamu County.

Ruto said the documents are part of a wider plan through which the government intends to issue 300,000 ownership documents across the Coast region.

“Handed over 20,189 title deeds to residents of Lamu County, part of the 300,000 ownership documents we are issuing across the Coast,” Ruto said.

Among those benefiting are residents of Ashuwei, Mvundeni, Rubu, Mwambore and Simambae community lands.

The programme also covers several settlement schemes, with residents of Shanga/Ishakani, Muhamarani, Kauthara and Hindi Magogoni listed among the beneficiaries.

Formalising land ownership

The latest issuance is part of the government's wider effort to provide residents with official documents for land they occupy.

For communities that have lived on land without formal ownership papers, the title deeds provide documentation recognising their rights to their respective parcels.

Ruto said the beneficiaries came from different parts of Lamu County, including both community land areas and settlement schemes.

“The beneficiaries include residents of Ashuwei, Mvundeni, Rubu, Mwambore and Simambae community lands, as well as the Shanga/Ishakani, Muhamarani, Kauthara, and Hindi Magogoni settlement schemes, among others,” he said.

A title deed serves as formal proof of land ownership and is important when carrying out transactions involving property. It can also be used in processes such as succession and other dealings involving land.

The issuance is expected to give residents who previously lacked formal documentation clearer proof of ownership of their parcels.

Coast-wide target

The Lamu handover is part of a wider programme targeting 300,000 title deeds across the Coast region.

The government is rolling out the exercise in different areas as it seeks to speed up the processing and issuance of land ownership documents.

Land ownership in the Coast has for years been affected by disputes and challenges involving settlement, land adjudication and the absence of proper documentation.

The latest exercise seeks to address some of those challenges by placing more parcels under formal ownership documentation.

Lamu is among the counties where the government is currently implementing the Coast-wide titling programme.

The issuance of the 20,189 title deeds therefore forms part of the larger push to give more residents in the region official documents for their land.

The government says the Coast-wide programme will continue as it works towards its target of 300,000 ownership documents.